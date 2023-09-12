MURRAY —After a shocking loss Thursday at University Heights Academy in Hopkinsville, Calloway County’s boys soccer squad seemed determine to make amends Monday against 2nd District opponent Mayfield on Senior Night at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
That, the Lakers did as they regained the form that had made them one of the top teams in western Kentucky with an 11-1 knockout of the Cardinals.
Calloway (7-4) maintained the lead in the 2nd District at 5-0 by scoring seven times in the first half. Jude Bazzell had a hat trick and an assist, while Oscar Avila and Canaan Bazzell scored twice with Avila adding an assist. Ethan Carson had a goal and two assists, while Kolt Bazzell, Bo Stom and Jaden Blanton all had a goal.
Kolt Bazzell, Antonio Arnone and Adam Wilhelm all had assists.
Calloway achieved the knockout with nine minutes to go in the second half on Carson’s goal off a Kolt Bazzell pass.
Calloway is now even with Murray High and only half-a-match behind Marshall County for the lead in the district after only needing four minutes to open the scoring.
Rylie Lencki scored off a Raylee McClure assist. However, this one would finally reach its end until a little more than three minutes were left in the match.
Lencki would go on to have a hat trick, while McClure would register two goals and an assist. Finely Lencki also had two goals, while Karlyn Provine, who had three assists, was rewarded for her efforts with a goal off one of two assists for Josey McManus.
Brayleigh Harrison and Alina Bernal also had goals.
