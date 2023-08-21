OWENSBORO — Both the Calloway County and Murray High boys’ soccer teams headed into Kentucky’s always-strong Region 3 Saturday to, basically, test themselves.
If the Lakers and Tigers are to stick their noses in the thick of the chase of a state playoff berth, it is going to take going head-to-head with the likes of the teams they faced during an all-day stay in the Owensboro area.
And the early returns seem to show that the teams from America’s Friendliest Small City may have more than a puncher’s chance of making some big things happen later this season.
Calloway’s day started with an impressive 4-0 win over Owensboro Apollo (2-3-1) before a very good Owensboro Senior ballclub (3-1) took a 4-2 win over the Lakers (4-2) later that night. Meanwhile, the Tigers started their day with a 5-1 win in Beaver Dam over an Ohio County team (4-2-1) that has been on the doorstep of competing for a region title. The day ended with a narrow 3-2 defeat to a powerful Daviess County team (5-0) in Owensboro that marked the first defeat of the season for the Tigers (6-1).
Calloway 4
Apollo 0
OWENSBORO — Calloway needed most of the first half to even find the net in the day’s first match against the host Eagles.
In the final nine minutes, though, it amassed more than enough scoring for the win as the Lakers headed into halftime with a healthy 3-0 lead as its constant offensive pressure finally broke down the Apollo defense.
Antonio Arnone found the net first unassisted, followed by Canaan Bazzell’s score three minutes later off a Brandon Vanmetre pass. The outburst ended just before halftime Bazzell scored for the second time.
Again, the Lakers needed most of the second half to light the scoreboard again as Yoni Damian’s goal came with 10 minutes left. Calloway owned a 22-2 edge in shots.
Tigers 5
Ohio County 2
BEAVER DAM — Heading into this contest, conventional wisdom said it would be close, being Ohio has been among the top teams in Region 3 the past few years.
However, after these teams traded blows into the early part of the second half, the Tigers put the foot to the accelerator, scoring three straight times to break a 2-2 tie.
Nate Wyatt scored the first of his three goals 10 minutes into the match and added his second four minutes into the second half. Both times, the Eagles immediately answered but that trend ended after Wyatt cinched his hat trick with 24 minutes left. Up 3-2, Kellen Crouch scored three minutes later to provide breathing space and Max Rosa clinched it with a goal with 13 minutes left as the Tigers outshot Ohio, 30-9 (18-5 on goal).
Daviess 3
Tigers 2
OWENSBORO — Against one of the best teams so far this season in western Kentucky, Murray High showed it is not too shabby either on Saturday night.
In fact, the Tigers scored the first big punch of this battle as Rosa’s goal gave them a 1-0 lead only two minutes into the match. However, the Panthers are highly regarded for a reason and took a 2-1 halftime lead.
Murray High, though, made DC earn this one as Crouch’s score with only 13 minutes left in the second half tied the match at 2-2. But earn it the Panthers did with a goal in the final eight minutes that ultimately provided the winning margin.
This was one in which the Tigers’ plan of putting much more offensive pressure on the opponent was thwarted as it was DC that won the shots battle, 15-10 (but only 10-8 for shots on goal).
Owensboro 4
Lakers 2
OWENSBORO — In the final match of the day, Calloway was not able to find the magic against a Red Devils team that was a few days removed from a 3-0 loss at DC.
Early, though, this seemed to have the makings of a track meet as Calloway’s Jude Bazzell found the net only 30 seconds after OHS had tallied in match’s fourth minute. However, the defenses took over after that until the Devils regained the lead in the final two minutes before halftime, and they carried that momentum into the second half.
OHS, who would be outshot by a 14-9 margin, then proved that efficiency can pay dividends, only taking four shots in the second half but scoring on to of them. Those two came within four minutes of each other and left the Devils up 4-1 with less than 20 minutes left.
Canaan Bazzell’s goal with one minute left yielded the final score.
Volleyball
Lady Tigers handle Heritage, Tilghman
to push to 3-1
HOPKINSVILLE — Murray High’s strong start to its season continued Saturday with a 3-1 (sets) road win over Heritage Christian Academy that marked the Lady Tigers’ third straight win away from home.
Murray High prevailed by scores of 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 against the Lady Eagles (0-3).
Macy Chiles continues to be the big scoring threat for Murray High as she had 12 more kills Saturday, while Allie Vonnahme continued her strong play as the playmaker with 21 assists. The defense also contributed 20 digs with Ashley Vonnahme getting five of those and Chiles and Allison Rossi both having four.
Murray High also had 14 service aces Saturday with Chiles, Olivia Smee and Allie Vonnahme all having three.
Lady Tigers 3
Tilghman 1
PADUCAH — It was the power of the serve that did the most damage or the Lady Tigers Thursday night in their win at Paducah Tilghman — 23-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-23.
Murray High registered 24 aces in this win with Reilley Bassett having 10 of them. Chiles added six.
After being mainly a back line defender last season, Haleigh Cline is showing she can be strong at the net so far this season and she proved that with three blocks against the Lady Blue Tornado. Cline also was strong in her usual role, hitting the deck to make four digs, while Ashley Vonnahme led the team with six. Allie Vonnahme had 10 assists on the night.
