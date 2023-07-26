CALVERT CITY — A strong field faced oppressive heat and humidity Tuesday in the annual Marshall County Invitational Golf Tournament at the Calvert City Country Club.
Temperatures were in the mid-90s, sending heat index readings above the 100-degree mark and that was what greeted the boys and girls teams from Calloway County and the boys from Murray High, all of whom were making their season debuts. Murray High’s girls may have had the toughest situation, though, as this marked their second event in as many days after a long road trip to Warren County on Monday.
On the girls’ side on Tuesday, Murray High fielded a full team and ended in seventh place with a total score of 390. Emerson Vaughn, who was forced to withdraw from Monday’s event in Park City due to a medical issue, returned to action Tuesday morning and carded an 18-hole score of 85, while teammate Macy Saylor was close to her with an 87. Jansyn Hays ended with a 106, while Riley Morris had the last score that was counted for Murray High with a 112.
Calloway was led by Javen Campbell’s 90,while Bailee Lucas and Kaylee Tharp finished with scores of 120 and 121, respectively.
On the boys’ side, Murray High was led by an 81 from Ian Dahncke, while Reed Jarvis was next with a 92, Scott Winchester had a 95 and Connor McCuiston finished with a 98.
Calloway got an 83 from Micah Koeneke, while John Morgan Knight had a 109.
