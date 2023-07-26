CALVERT CITY — A strong field faced oppressive heat and humidity Tuesday in the annual Marshall County Invitational Golf Tournament at the Calvert City Country Club.

Temperatures were in the mid-90s, sending heat index readings above the 100-degree mark and that was what greeted the boys and girls teams from Calloway County and the boys from Murray High, all of whom were making their season debuts. Murray High’s girls may have had the toughest situation, though, as this marked their second event in as many days after a long road trip to Warren County on Monday. 

Tags

Recommended for you