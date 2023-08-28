MURRAY — After almost a full week’s worth of scheduling changes caused by a massive heat wave in western Kentucky, another weather issue wreaked havoc Saturday on Murray High’s soccer program.
A series of strong thunderstorms blasted into the Murray area in the afternoon and did not leave for several hours. By the time the last lightning bolt was detected, the second of two boys matches at the Mallary France Soccer Complex was canceled and a highly-anticipated girls match was delayed almost two hours.
That match featured Murray High’s Lady Tigers and always-strong Region 2 program Henderson County and, once it started, it lived up to the hype as Murray High used a strong second half to come from behind and win, 3-1, to improve to 4-2 on the season, while the Lady Colonels dropped to 2-3.
After Henderson’s outstanding forward, Ashton Lynam, scored with less than 20 minutes left in the first half, it was Kendyll English tying the match with three minutes left on a 45-yard free kick missile.
The momentum from that score carried over to the second half as Bria Stiff took a pass from Ava Flota, beat four different players and ripped a shot into the net with 30 minutes left for the eventual winning goal. Then, the Lady Tigers (who owned an 18-6 edge on shots, as well as a significant advantage with corner kicks), finally scored on a corner kick with Flota’s goal coming after teammate Cora McConnell rebounded a corner and made the pass with about 12 minutes left to finish a water-logged win for the Lady Tigers.
Ella Parker had five saves for Murray High.
During the morning, Murray High was able to play Paducah’s St. Mary boys team before both an expected heat index of 110 degrees took effect and the storms of the afternoon arose.
This was also a rematch of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Tournament title match more than a week earlier at Paducah. That night, the Vikings proved troublesome in a 3-1 Murray High win. There was no such trouble for the Tigers on Saturday.
In this match, Murray High (7-2) grabbed control quickly, putting St. Mary (0-4-1) in a big hole. It only took two minutes, in fact, for Nate Wyatt to score the first of his two goals on the day as he added the second one with about five minutes left before halftime.
That second score also started a major outburst as the Tigers tallied their final four goals of the first half in those final five minutes. Max Rosa, in fact, had the last three himself with two goals less than a minute after Wyatt’s second score and the third just before the halftime buzzer.
Kellen Crouch then finished the Vikings by scoring in the first two minutes after halftime for a 6-0 lead and adding the final goal with 12 minutes remaining.
Murray High outshot the Vikings, 37-2 (17-1 on goal).
