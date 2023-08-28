MURRAY — After almost a full week’s worth of scheduling changes caused by a massive heat wave in western Kentucky, another weather issue wreaked havoc Saturday on Murray High’s soccer program.

A series of strong thunderstorms blasted into the Murray area in the afternoon and did not leave for several hours. By the time the last lightning bolt was detected, the second of two boys matches at the Mallary France Soccer Complex was canceled and a highly-anticipated girls match was delayed almost two hours.

Tags

Recommended for you