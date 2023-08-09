BOWLING GREEN — Murray High junior Macy Saylor had a strong outing against a top-notch field Monday with a top-20 finish in the Lady Gator Invitational Golf Tournament in Bowling Green.

Saylor finished her 18-hole round at the Bowling Green Country Club with a 10-over-par 82, which was good for a tie for 18th place and made her the third-highest finisher in the event from Region 1. That was Saylor’s best round so far of the regular season. She had a pair of 86s prior to Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you