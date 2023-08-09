BOWLING GREEN — Murray High junior Macy Saylor had a strong outing against a top-notch field Monday with a top-20 finish in the Lady Gator Invitational Golf Tournament in Bowling Green.
Saylor finished her 18-hole round at the Bowling Green Country Club with a 10-over-par 82, which was good for a tie for 18th place and made her the third-highest finisher in the event from Region 1. That was Saylor’s best round so far of the regular season. She had a pair of 86s prior to Monday.
Saylor’s performance led a Lady Tiger effort that resulted in an 11th-place finish in the team competition as Murray High ended with a total score of 390. Classmate Emerson Vaughn and senior Janysn Hays were part of a six-way tie for 57th place at 97 as Hays was able to break the 100 barrier for the second time this season; the 97 is her best outing so far of the regular season.
Junior Grey Martin finished the Lady Tigers’ scoring with a 114 and a tie for 80th.
Region 1 was well represented as Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson was the day’s individual winner with a 1-under 71, good for a three-stroke win. Katie Roberts of Marshall County tied for sixth with a 6-over 78.
Teamwise, Louisville’s Sacred Heart Academy was at the top of the leaderboard with a 26-over-par score of 314. Marshall was second with a 48-over 336 with Lexington Christian Academy third, six strokes behind the Lady Marshals.
HOPKINSVILLE — Calloway County’s girls soccer team began its season Tuesday night by playing the same opponent as this time last year — University Heights Academy.
However, there were some big differences from last year’s opener in Murray. First, Tuesday’s contest did, in fact, reach the end of the second half after lightning ended the match at halftime a year earlier.
The other difference was what appears to be an older, more experienced UHA squad used not only its wisdom, but also its muscle. That resulted in four second-half goals in a 5-0 win for the Lady Blazers that avenged last year’s 1-0 weather-shortened loss.
“We looked young tonight,” Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark said. “It was a great game until after the half (with UHA up 1-0). Then, they picked up the physicality and we didn’t adjust.”
UHA reached the semifinals of the Region 2 Tournament last season and returns almost all of its players.
