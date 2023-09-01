Fall Sports Round-Up; Staff Report MAYFIELD — Murray High’s soccer teams headed to Mayfield on Thursday for a 2nd District doubleheader with Graves County looking for wins that would keep the Murray High teams in the thick of the district race. Both teams were successful as the Lady Tigers took a tougher-than-expected 3-0 win over the Lady Eagles to move to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in district play, while the boys moved to 8-2 overall and also 2-1 in district play with a business-like 6-0 shutout of the home-standing Eagles. In the girls’ match, the Lady Tigers had issues finding the net, despite a huge advantage in shots. Murray High would outshoot the Lady Eagles by a 29-3 margin but Graves keeper Madison Aucoin was outstanding, saving 26 of those shots. However, the Lady Tigers did eventually break through as Isabelle Bourne’s unassisted goal with five minutes left in the first half broke the scoring ice. Murray High would score again with 25 minutes left in the match on Bria Stiff’s goal off a Carrigan Tucker feed with Kendyll English’s score off an Ava Flota pass finishing the scoring with about 19 minutes left. In the boys’ match, the Tigers started faster with Max Rosa two first-half goals bolstering a 3-0 lead as Nate Wyatt started the scoring 13 minutes into the match. Rosa achieved a hat trick with his third goal of the match five minutes into the second half for a 4-0 lead. From there, Cooper Cunningham gave Murray High total command with a goal four minutes after Rosa’s third score and Leo DAmbrosio, known more for his passing in the midfield, found the scoring column with a goal in the final 10 minutes of play. Murray High outshot the Eagles 29-5 (13-2 for shots on goal. n