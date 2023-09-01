MAYFIELDMurray High’s soccer teams headed to Mayfield on Thursday for a 2nd District doubleheader with Graves County looking for wins that would keep the Murray High teams in the thick of the district race.

Both teams were successful as the Lady Tigers took a tougher-than-expected 3-0 win over the Lady Eagles to move to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in district play, while the boys moved to 8-2 overall and also 2-1 in district play with a business-like 6-0 shutout of the home-standing Eagles.

