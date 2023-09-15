MURRAY —Murray High showed it could stand prosperity Thursday night by taking its second straight 2nd District boys soccer win by shutting out Mayfield, 4-0, at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
Murray High (11-3 overall) moved above the .500 mark in district play at 3-2, while the Cardinals fell to 2-6 overall and 1-6 in district play.
Murray High led at halftime by a 2-0 score on goals from Kellen Crouch (Tuesday night’s hero with two scores in a 3-1 win over district leader Calloway County) and Leo DAmbrosio.
Nate Wyatt then put the match on ice with two more goals in the early part of the second half.
Murray High outshot Mayfield by a 27-4 margin and 19-0 on shots on goal.
PRINCETON — One thing soccer teams have come to know over the years is that, no matter the record, beating Caldwell County at historic Butler Field in downtown Princeton is never an easy thing to accomplish.
Thursday night, it was Calloway County’s Lady Lakers’ turn to test this theory. They did emerge from Butler with a win, but it was not easy as it came by a 2-1 score against a Lady Tigers team that is 5-7 this season, while the Lady Lakers improved to 8-4.
Butler has a foreboding appearance with a large gray wall surrounding the entire facility and it has been the site of many a frustrating night for visiting teams. Raylee McClure and Finely Lencki helped the Lady Lakers alleviate those effects, with goals with McClure getting an assist on Lencki's goal.
Calloway and Murray High’s girls team will now welcome a strong Daviess County team to Murray on Saturday as the Lady Lakers will face the Lady Panthers at 10 a.m. at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex, while the Lady Tigers will meet DC at 3:30 at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
Meanwhile, Calloway’s boys, still smarting from the loss to Murray High on Tuesday, will test their mettle with a trip to Draffenville for a neutral-site match with the commonwealth’s third-ranked team, South Warren on Saturday. That match is set for a high noon start at Colburn Stadium on the Marshall County High School campus.
MURRAY — After being reminded that newly-crowned Kentucky All “A” Classic Region champion Mayfield is still really, really good Tuesday night, Murray High returned to Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court and returned to winning on Thursday night.
Murray High swept visiting Hickman County by scores of 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 to move to 7-10 on the season, while the Lady Falcons dropped to 12-11.
Macy Chiles and Allyson Rossi both had five kills to pace the Lady Tiger offense. Rossi had five digs on defense, while Haleigh Cline,Ashley Vonnahme and Allie Vonnahme all had three. Ashley also had three kills and tied Chiles for team-high honors with five of the Lady Tigers’ 20 service aces. Allie added four and Rossi had three.
