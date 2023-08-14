PADUCAH — When heavy thunderstorms moved into western Kentucky Saturday morning, it put several high school sports events in jeopardy of not being played.
This included the highly-competitive Paducah Tilghman Invitational Golf Tournament at historic Paxton Park, an event that always attracts not only the top teams and players from throughout western Kentucky but other parts of Kentucky as well.
And the poor weather did have an impact on the event. The girls’ side of the tournament was supposed to have been played during the morning but the rains doused that opportunity.
However, the course was dry enough to accommodate the boys in the afternoon, including the Murray High Tigers. There was no word on where they placed in the field, but it was known that their final team score was 347.
This also was one of the better events so far this season for the Tigers as three of their scores were below 90. Ian Dahncke led the way with an 82, followed by an 86 from the continued improvement of Reed Jarvis. This marked his second outing this season in the 80s. Scott Winchester also had an 89 with Will McCoil supplying the final score counted for the Tigers with a 90.
State power Marshall County, winner of four of the last Region 1 titles, won its fifth straight Tilghman Invitational title with a team score of 296, which was 14 strokes clear of second-place McCracken County. Marshall’s Ryan Stokes won the individual title Saturday with a 2-under-par score of 69.
