Jarvis

Murray High's Reed Jarvis continued to show his improvement Saturday in Paducah.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

PADUCAH — When heavy thunderstorms moved into western Kentucky Saturday morning, it put several high school sports events in jeopardy of not being played.

This included the highly-competitive Paducah Tilghman Invitational Golf Tournament at historic Paxton Park, an event that always attracts not only the top teams and players from throughout western Kentucky but other parts of Kentucky as well. 

