MAYFIELD — After the euphoria of winning their third consecutive Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 titles last week, Calloway County’s boys and girls soccer teams had to regain their focus quickly for Tuesday’s doubleheader with 2nd District opponent Mayfield.

There were no problems with this as the Lady Lakers knocked out the Lady Cardinals, 10-0, in only 54 minutes, while the Lakers took care of their business with a 6-1 win over the pesky Cardinals. The Lady Lakers improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the district, while the Lakers moved to 6-2 and maintained the lead in the district at 3-0. 

