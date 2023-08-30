MAYFIELD — After the euphoria of winning their third consecutive Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 titles last week, Calloway County’s boys and girls soccer teams had to regain their focus quickly for Tuesday’s doubleheader with 2nd District opponent Mayfield.
There were no problems with this as the Lady Lakers knocked out the Lady Cardinals, 10-0, in only 54 minutes, while the Lakers took care of their business with a 6-1 win over the pesky Cardinals. The Lady Lakers improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the district, while the Lakers moved to 6-2 and maintained the lead in the district at 3-0.
In the girls’ matchup, Calloway got two hat tricks with Raylee McClure and Josey McManus each scoring three goals apiece, Addison Jennings added two, while Karlin Provine and Kaylee Morris each had two goals.
McClure, McManus and Finely Lencki each had two assists for the Lady Lakers with Rylie Lencki, Morris, Provine and KayBre Gamble each contributing one apiece.
In the boys’ match, Calloway took a 3-0 halftime lead Bo Stom, Oscar Avila and Antonio Arnone all finding the net with Canaan Bazzell assisting on two of those scores and the other coming off a pass from Ivan Damian. The Lakers then edged the lead to 5-0 with Jude Bazzell scoring twice within about eight minutes off feeds from Avila and Stom.
After Mayfield pulled within four goals with about 17 minutes left, Canaan put the match away off a Jude pass for the final score of the match.
Calloway owned a 24-9 edge in shots Tuesday night. Keepers Hunter Williams and Landon Houk had two and three saves, respectively.
MURRAY — Murray High seemed to be in great shape for a second straight win that would move the Lady Tigers two matches above the .500 mark for the season, but a spirited effort from a Livingston Central team led by a Murray High alum resulted in a huge comeback.
Livingston, coached by former Lady Tiger standout Lisa Corley (formerly Thurman), went from the verge of being swept to a dramatic five-set win at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The Lady Cardinals dropped the first two sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-16 before taking flight to win the final three sets in a row, 25-12, 25-10 and 15-12 to move to 3-4 on the season, while the Lady Tigers went back to even for the season at 4-4.
Macy Chiles was dominant in the first two sets for the Lady Tigers, collecting the majority of her 16 kills in those frames. However, for the remainder of the match, the Lady Tigers had problems finding her in the spike zone and many possessions resulted in balls not being spiked but volleyed over the net.
Livingston took advantage with the unorthodox serving style of setter Piper Michonski giving the Lady Tigers all kinds of problems from the third set and the height of hitter Victoria Joiner resulting in several kills.
Murray High showed guts, though, cutting what had been as much as a 9-1 lead to start the fifth set to only two points at 14-12, but a spike error ended the comeback bid.
Ashley Vonnahme had six kills and five digs Tuesday night, while sister Allie had 23 assists for the Lady Tigers.
FULTON — Monday night, the Lady Tigers handled Fulton City by a 25-11, 25-20, 25-9 score on the road in Fulton.
As has been the case most of the season, it was Chiles leading the way for the Lady Tiger offense as she recorded 11 kills against the Lady Bulldogs.
Allie Vonnahme had 10 assists, while Reilly Bassett was not far behind with eight. Olivia Smee and Ashley Vonnahme both had five aces from the service line.
MURRAY — Calloway County moved above the .500 mark for the first time this season with a straight-sets win over Fulton County Monday night, also marking the Lady Lakers’ second straight win in their new home, the Calloway Auxiliary Gym.
The Lady Lakers won the sets by scores of 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 in moving to 3-2 on the season.
Calloway got seven kills from Olivia Anderson, six kills and four service aces from Kayden Patrick and four kills and four aces from Cambrey Driscoll. Lydia Bell had 20 assists as she took more of a passing role in this match.
