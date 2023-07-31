LaCENTER — Murray High’s boys took a respectable sixth place in Saturday’s Ballard Invitational Golf Tournament at the Ballard County Country Club.
This event traditionally attracts some of the top teams and players from throughout Region 1.
Ian Dahncke, a sophomore, had the top score for the Tigers with an 18-hole score of 78 as he dropped three strokes from his season-opening effort Tuesday in the Marshall County Invitational at Calvert City. Reed Jarvis continued to show improvement from last season by once again finishing as the second-best scorer with an 85, while senior Scott Winchester broke 90 with an 89. Senior Connor McCuiston provided the final score that was counted with a 95.
Girls’ play was to have commenced Saturday, but that side of the event was canceled.
However, on Friday, Murray High’s Lady Tigers braved intense heat and humidity in the Lady Bruins Invitational (hosted by Central Hardin) at the Elizabethtown Country Club in Elizabethtown.
Junior Emerson Vaughn registered a top-10 finish with an 18-hole score of 79, her best effort of the young season. Classmate Macy Saylor backed that with an 86. Senior Jansyn Hays ended her day with a score of 105 and eighth grader Riley Morris tallied a 111.
