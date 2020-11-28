MAYFIELD — It took 8,413 days and three overtimes for the Murray High Tigers to finally end the dominance of the Mayfield Cardinals in the Kentucky Class 2A High School Football Playoffs Friday night. In a chilly, tense, exciting postseason atmosphere at War Memorial Stadium, where the Cardinals had won 46 straight playoff games, the Tigers (7-3) stopped Mayfield (7-2) on 3rd-and-10 in the third overtime period. Senior defensive back Dijon Miles intercepted a Zane Cartwright pass which won the game for the Tigers 28-21, and ended the losing streak to the Cardinals, which dated back to the 1997 season.
In a game which saw the Tigers fumble and flag away chance-after-chance to keep the game from coming down to its nail-biting finish, the Tiger defense came up big time-and-time again. The unit held the hometown Cardinals to 225 yards of offense, 130 of it on the ground and well below their season average. They made key stops almost all game long, when the Tiger offense put them in bad situations repeatedly with four lost-fumbles. The defense also stopped Mayfield on a key drive late in the first half to keep the Tigers within striking distance, and the big interception to win.
Murray received the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field to the Mayfield 21-yard line, eating up eight minutes of the 1st quarter. Mayfield capitalized by driving the opposite way, to finish the quarter and score on the first play of the 2nd quarter, a five-yard touchdown run. The score gave Mayfield the lead at 7-0 with 11:54 to go in the half. The Tigers then drove into Mayfield territory on the subsequent drive, but another fumble gave the ball back to the Cardinals, less than two minutes later, on their own 42-yard line. Mayfield drove down the field and capitalized on the turnover with an 11-yard touchdown run to take a 14-0 lead, and you could sense the mistakes that have haunted the Tigers all season long, turnovers and costly penalties, rearing their heads again. Two plays later, another Murray fumble threatened to give Mayfield a three-touchdown lead when the Cardinals marched it down to the Tiger one-yard line.
“We came out and didn't settle down and just play our game and relax, and I felt like we finally did,” said Murray head coach Keith Hodge. “I felt like we finally kicked it in, just relaxed and played ball. And if not for that, who knows what might have happened. But we just kept giving them the ball, giving them opportunity after opportunity and you just can't do that against really good teams. I hope our kids understand that moving forward.”
At this point in the game it was do-or-die for the Tigers, as a three-touchdown hole versus the long-time nemesis Cardinals would have been disastrous. The Tiger defense flipped a switch and then flipped the momentum of the game before halftime by not letting the Cardinals into the end zone, and by building a wall that kept Mayfield from scoring on three consecutive plays from inside the one-yard line.
The Tiger offense wasn’t able to do much with the field position and was forced to punt the ball back to the Cardinals, but the defense came up big again as Mayfield was driving when senior linebacker Dire Dougherty intercepted a Cartwright pass at the Tiger 42-yard line. The half ended a couple of plays later with Murray relieved to only be trailing 14-0 heading into the locker room.
“It goes back to playing as a unit, you have to play as a unit when you get to this level. You have to do things the right way,” said Hodge. “You have to be all over the place. You have to trust what we do in practice and I thought our defense really trusted what we taught all week long. The pass defense was great tonight and did a heck of a job. We rallied to the ball well. And I tell you what, we had guys that we had to sub in a lot in the second half, and they stepped up and played ball and I think that's critical to win these games. People have to step up and play and I’m really proud of how they were able to do that.”
The third quarter was more of the Tiger defense show. Forcing a three-and-out on Mayfield’s first series, it enabled Murray to take the punt and drive the ball down the field 52 yards and score on a monumentally important 4th-and-goal, two-yard touchdown run by senior lineman Sebastian Lawrence, putting the Tigers on the scoreboard at 14-7 and firing up the visiting sidelines and crowd.
“We knew coming into this game that Mayfield was going to try to run the football, and they did a good job in the first half of getting our edge, and we give credit to their game plan, they knew what they wanted to do,” said Murray defensive coordinator Clayton Morris. “We made some adjustments at halftime and we kind of shored up our edge a little bit. The defenses kept battling and we had opportunities to make plays and we made some, but there at the end, the overtime, that's all we can ask for. I'm extremely proud of our guys and, again, hats off to Mayfield. We'll try to get back to work, get better and prepare for next round.”
Mayfield finished the 3rd quarter and started the 4th by driving to the Tiger 27-yard line but, once again, were stopped by the Tiger defense on a 4th-and-11 run play, setting up a potentially game-tying drive for Murray with 9:54 left in regulation. Murray used the next three minutes to move the ball into the Cardinal’s side of the field and looked to score on a 26-yard pass play from junior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski to freshman receiver Zavion Carman. He fumbled trying to get extra yardage and gave the ball back to Mayfield, who then needed to run out the clock with a couple of first downs.
In what was the theme of the night, Murray’s defense stopped the Cardinals with a three-and-out yet again, and forced them to punt which set up one of the most exhilarating couple of minutes of emotion in Tiger football history.
Senior running back Charvelle McCallister fielded the punt at the Tiger 39-yard line and headed toward the left side of the field and broke free thanks to a bone-rattling block that gave him a clean sprint to the end zone to tie the game. The sidelines exploded in elation. The cheers crashed back down to earth when an all-too-familiar yellow flag fell to the War Memorial turf indicating that the block was illegal, which negated the tying touchdown, and the Tiger sideline and stands exploded in the opposite fashion, vehemently and vocally disagreeing as a chorus with the call. For what seemed like an eternity, the officials gathered at mid-field discussing the turn of events, and ultimately waved off the flag, giving the Tigers the score again and tying the game back at 14-14.
Neither team could manage a score for the rest of regulation, trading possessions, then tied at 14-14, and headed to overtime for the second straight time this season against each other.
In the extra period, Sokolowski threw an eight-yard touchdown strike to senior receiver Daniel Klukan, who made a highlight catch on the right sideline in the end zone to put the Tigers up 20 -14, and junior placekicker Caden Cain’s PAT added to the lead, 21-14. The Tiger defense forced the Cardinals all the way to 4th down and needed one more stop to end the game, but Cartwright miraculously found receiver James Topp in the back corner for an eight-yard TD reception of their own, knotting the teams at 21, after the PAT.
Overtime number two ended with both teams missing a field goal attempt. Mayfield was first, followed by Cain missing the potential game-winner, and forcing the third overtime period.
The third and deciding overtime started with the Tiger offense on the field and they scored on their third play, a third-and-goal from the three-yard line, when Sokolowski hit senior tight-end Ashkahn Nabavi in the end zone and gave Murray a 28-21 lead. After Cain’s rainbow PAT barely fell over the crossbar, all the Tigers needed was a stop and they would enter Murray High lore.
On third-and-ten, Miles found his second crucial interception in as many weeks in his clutches as he ended the game with the grab and the unbearably-long winning-streak for the Cardinals. The sidelines erupted and spilled over onto the field as 23 years of frustration, energy and disappointment, added by the excitement of advancing in the postseason, combined to create a jubilant and relieved atmosphere on the same War Memorial Stadium field that felt that feeling so long ago for the Murray High football Tigers.
Kickoff for the Class 2A Quarterfinals between the Tigers and another playoff nemesis of theirs, the Owensboro Catholic Aces (7-3), is slated for Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at Ty Holland Stadium.
