MURRAY — The Calloway County boys basketball team welcomed a Union County to Jeffrey Gymnasium Tuesday night that was averaging over 87 points per game.
But timely defensive plays and 26 points from freshman guard Eli Finley helped propel the Lakers past Union, 78-62.
Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver knew his Lakers had to shoot the ball better than they did against in their last game to have a chance for victory. Making shots would help but Cleaver also knew that his squad had to find a way to slow down the vaunted offense of the Braves. Union came to town with five players averaging in double figures after posting 98 points in their last outing.
It was Calloway (3-2) who placed five players in double figures Tuesday. Zach Hudgin and Kanyon Franklin joined Finley in double figures with 13 points each while Conner Lockhart added 11 and Matthew Ray chipped in 10 for the Lakers.
The Lakers shot 63% from the field and 80% from behind the arc in the first quarter. Calloway also did a better job of taking care of the basketball than in previous outings with only one turnover in the opening stanza.
Meanwhile, Calloway’s defense limited the easy baskets that Union (3-2) had feasted upon in their first four games of the season. The senior duo of Franklin and Hudgin led Calloway’s defensive effort with active hands and outstanding positioning. Cleaver’s team forced seven first-quarter turnovers and turned them into 11 points as the Lakers built a 19 -point lead as the quarter came to a close.
The Braves utilized their full court pressure to speed the Lakers up and force the tempo. Union went on a 7-0 scoring run in the third quarter to climb within nine points. Finley was not having it, though, as he drained a deep 3-pointer to push the lead back to 12 on the next possession. The lead would not dip into single digits again.
With five minutes left in the game, Franklin stole the ball underneath the Union basket. He launched a pass down the right sideline where a streaking Matthew Ray caught it and threw down a vicious dunk to seal the win as the Calloway bench erupted.
“Watching this team grow is exciting,” Cleaver said. “We moved the ball well tonight and our defensive stops led to some nice transition plays.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.