MURRAY — Before this week, Calloway County volleyball had beaten 2nd District queenpins Marshall County and Christian Fellowship in matches, just not many times.
And, according to the KHSAA records, it had never happened in the same season. However, the Lady Lakers beat the Lady Marshals Tuesday night in Draffenville, setting up Thursday night’s shot at CFS’s Lady Eagles at the Calloway Auxiliary Gym in Murray.
Like Tuesday, five sets were needed in a match that could best be described as scintillating. Both teams took their best shots but, in the end, it was the Lady Lakers prevailing by scores of 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 15-13 and suddenly finding themselves atop the district standings at 3-0.
“Ten sets ... two games ... one week. I think (the players) deserved it,” said Calloway Head Coach Gracee Murphy, whose team is now 8-3 overall, one of the best starts ever for the Calloway program. “We practiced really hard for Marshall and we knew that, if we could complete the game against Marshall, we can complete the game against CFS (now 4-7 and 1-2 in district play).”
However, CFS was not interested in being a stepping stone for the Lady Lakers. That especially went for their main kill threat, Gracie Howard, who seemed to always be in position for a big play, along with a defense that seemed impregnable at times.
And CFS seemed to have taken the momentum in Set 4 when, led by Howard’s shots helped build an early eight-point lead that proved too large to overcome. Now, the Lady Lakers had to find a way to beat a team that had “been there and done that” many times.
Yet, that is exactly what Calloway did as its own killer took over. Kayden Patrick answered Howard with four huge kills, including her two biggest of the night, one off a block and one on a blast that put the Lady Lakes up 14-12 after CFS had come back from a 12-7 deficit to draw even at 12-12.
Calloway’s Kylee Fox then was able to find enough room to the left side to get a soft shot to find the floor right after Howard’s final kill of the night for the winning point.
“It feels amazing,” said Patrick, who ended the night with 23 total kills. “We’ve put so much work into our practices just to be on this level and to beat better teams, putting in the blood, sweat and tears so we can win regionals and districts.
Olivia Miles backed Patrick with nine kills, while Cambrey Driscoll had seven. Gracie Turner was outstanding on defense with 21 digs, while Driscoll had 18 and Patrick had 10.
