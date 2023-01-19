LEXINGTON — While they are remaining in their respective classes and districts, the football programs at both Calloway County and Murray High will be seeing some new faces in those districts, starting later this year.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control met Wednesday in Lexington and approved realignments for the commonwealth, with Murray’s Randy McCallon participating in those discussions as a member of the Board of Control. McCallon, a longtime teacher, coach and administrator for Calloway County Schools, was appointed to the Board of Control toward the middle of last year.