LEXINGTON — While they are remaining in their respective classes and districts, the football programs at both Calloway County and Murray High will be seeing some new faces in those districts, starting later this year.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control met Wednesday in Lexington and approved realignments for the commonwealth, with Murray’s Randy McCallon participating in those discussions as a member of the Board of Control. McCallon, a longtime teacher, coach and administrator for Calloway County Schools, was appointed to the Board of Control toward the middle of last year.
Calloway will remain in the Class 4A 1st District but its district opponents have changed. Gone is Hopkins County Central, who is dropping to 3A, and Madisonville-North Hopkins, who is moving up to 5A. Coming to the 1st will be none other than 2021 state runner-up Paducah Tilghman.
Meanwhile, the Lakers’ neighbor by about a mile — Murray High — is also seeing a change in the Class 2A 1st District lineup. Out is Ballard Memorial, who is returning to 1A, and in is an opponent from last season — Crittenden County. The Tigers will also lose Fort Campbell, a former state superpower, as a district opponent as the Falcons are being moved to a realigned 2nd District.
“There is a lot of hard work that goes into this!” McCallon said as he was returning to Murray Wednesday afternoon, admitting that he felt he was coming home a bit earlier than he had expected. “This is earlier than I had planned but, with our end of the state less densely populated, it really was pretty easy to make our determinations.
“I was kind of surprised (by how little dispute was involved among the members) and what I found was that there is a lot of harmony with this board and the overriding concern absolutely is doing the best we can for the kids of this state.”
Calloway was already in a heavy-to-travel district with Hoptown, MNH and Logan and will now have opponents from the Bowling Green area, Scottsville and Paducah as new additions, comprising a six-team district, which is one shy of the maximum allowable, McCallon said.
However, that is probably surpassed by what is now faced in the realigned Class A 1st District, where four teams will have among the longest road ventures in the commonwealth as Caverna (Hart County, near Mammoth Cave) joins Russellville, Fulton County and Ballard.
“I hate that Fulton County is going to have to be going all the way to Caverna but what we found here is that there were some of these that could not be avoided,” McCallon said of how the number of Class A schools has dwindled.
For instance, Fulton City is no longer listed on the KHSAA map and other schools that had been in Class A (such as both Mayfield and Murray High several years ago) have moved up. Heath also was in Class A for several years near Paducah but it became part of the consolidation that created McCracken County, which plays 6A.
East of the lakes, Trigg County and Todd County Central also used to play in Class A. Trigg is now in 3A, while Todd is in 2A.
McCallon said that Ballard is moving back to Class A because of its enrollment. That is the same case for Hop Central. He said the policy for the board was not to honor requests to move down in class but he said requests to play up were honored. Playing down, he said, is widely considered as attempting to gain a competitive advantage.
Normally, the board looks at realignment every four years but McCallon said the board voted Wednesday to change that to every two years.
“And that’s a good idea, I believe. You can have places have changes such as, say, in the event a plant closes, or a new one comes to a community. Those kinds of things can really change the enrollment in a hurry,” he said, also noting that, checking on this situation every two years can account for some students who were able to gain an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “So, by the time we look at this again in two years, we should be out of that.”
McCallon also said that another development that was noteworthy was in 6A, where Christian County moved up from 5A. He said that this is to account for the planned merger between Christian and Hoptown, which is now expected to happen in the 2024-25 competitive year.
That was to have happened in the ‘23-’24 year but delays developed in that project.
