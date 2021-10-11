LA CENTER — For the second consecutive week, the Murray High Tigers scored on the first play from scrimmage and never looked back as they steamrolled the Ballard Memorial High School Bombers 75-6 Friday night. Sophomore running back Kainoa Olive scored on a 49-yard touchdown run, the first of his four rushing touchdowns in the game, to mirror the explosive Tiger start from last week.
The Class 2A sixth-ranked Tigers (5-1) would force a Bomber three-and-out, and score again on their third offensive play from scrimmage, Olive’s second scoring run from nine yards away to put Murray ahead 13-0. The visiting Tigers would get three rushing touchdown scores from sophomore running back Xavier Biggers and two from senior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski on the way to a 47-6 lead and an incomprehensible 400 yards of total offense at the end of the first quarter. For the second consecutive week, as well, the Tigers forced the scoreboard operator to kick into gear the running-clock with a ridiculous amount of time still left in the first quarter and had the back up quarterback sophomore Collin Wilson warming up in the first half.
The only thing that seemed to be stopping the Tigers Friday night was that running clock. Last week, Murray wasn’t able to score in the second quarter because, with limited time, they didn’t get an offensive snap. That’s not how it worked this night, however. Murray managed another 14 points before halftime, as Olive broke the plane again for his third touchdown and a 54-6 lead with 8:36 left in the half, followed by three-yard rushing score by junior lineman Jayden Curtis to make the halftime bludgeoning 61-6. The only bright side for the Bombers was that their first score against a Kentucky high school defense came against the Tigers, as their only other points in their six losses so far this season came in games against teams from Tennessee and Illinois, followed by a an impressive, yet futile, flurry of fireworks.
Rowdy Sokolowski piled up the offensive yardage quickly again in the game, as he was the leading Tiger rusher. His 191 yards on the ground led the way as he was joined by two other Tigers to surpass the century-mark for rushing yards. When asked what the key was to the team’s monster rushing performance, Sokolowski got technical.
“It’s all about playing within the offense,” said Sokolowski. “You’ve got to focus on your reads. The defensive end sucks in, then once you’ve got your first read, you look for your second read, the pitch man. You get your reads, you do what you’re supposed to do, technically it can’t be stopped.”
Biggers and Olive were the other players to eclipse 100 yards apiece, to help the Tigers tally 601 total yards, 545 on the ground, for the third time this season. With the combination of Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling subbing for his starters, taking his foot off the offensive gas pedal and the running-clock, Murray only managed 14 points in the second half. To put Murray’s success in a microcosm, as Wilson was filling in for Sokolowski the rest of the way, he recovered his own fumble into the Bomber endzone for a score. Olive tacked on his fourth rushing touchdown to cap the offensive fireworks for the Tigers and mercifully finish the scoring at 75-6.
Some other notable stats saw the Tigers feature six different players score on the ground and the ferocious Tiger defense only allow the Bombers a minuscule 15 total offensive yards, which included a minus-23 yards rushing. It also marked the third straight game Murray’s punter didn’t really need to get off the bus, but since he’s the starting quarterback, it wasn’t really an option. The Tigers’ last punt was almost a month ago.
Murray’s final home game of the season and homecoming will feature the Caldwell County (5-3) Tigers visiting Ty Holland stadium next Friday night in a key district match up which will give the Tiger faithful a much stiffer challenge than the last weeks. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
