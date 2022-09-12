DRAFFENVILLE — Former Calloway County Head Boys Basketball Coach Terry Birdsong is leaving the game after being involved in it as a player or a coach since the mid-1980s.
A star at Marshall County during his playing days, Birdsong’s longest tenure of his coaching career was at Calloway, where he coached 11 years in two separate stays with the Lakers and set school records for career coaching wins (210), games coached (323), postseason wins (20) and wins in a single season (30 in 2015). Birdsong also led the Lakers to their only two Region 1 titles (2003 and ‘15) with the second of those teams winning a game at Rupp Arena.
Birdsong returned to his alma mater in 2017 after leading the Lakers to a 13-win improvement and a 4th District title. He leaves having compiled an outstanding 514-277 that includes 11 district titles. He is also one of only 40 Kentucky high school coaches to lead two programs to the Boys Sweet 16 (he also led Graves County to two Region 1 titles, with one of those seasons ending in the Elite Eight.
Birdsong started his head coaching career at Webster County and also spent time at Caldwell County.
Marshall County Athletic Director Mike Johnson said in a statement that, “Terry has given so much to MCHS as a player and a coach. We appreciate his love for the school and wish him the best in the future. He will go down as true ‘Marshals Legend’ on the basketball court.”
