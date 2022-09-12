DRAFFENVILLE — Former Calloway County Head Boys Basketball Coach Terry Birdsong is leaving the game after being involved in it as a player or a coach since the mid-1980s.

A star at Marshall County during his playing days, Birdsong’s longest tenure of his coaching career was at Calloway, where he coached 11 years in two separate stays with the Lakers and set school records for career coaching wins (210), games coached (323), postseason wins (20) and wins in a single season (30 in 2015). Birdsong also led the Lakers to their only two Region 1 titles (2003 and ‘15) with the second of those teams winning a game at Rupp Arena.