MURRAY — When the Murray High Tigers tip off against Henry Clay Thursday in the 2022 Kentucky Sweet Sixteen, they will be doing it with the last hurrah of four seniors; two long-time faces and two newcomers. They helped the Tigers to a very successful 81-34 record during their stint, along with two 4th District Championships and this year’s 1st Region Championship, the school’s first since 2016.
Senior forward Trey Boggess has been a cornerstone of the Tigers’ hardwood success for the last four seasons. He averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for Murray’s regional champion squad this season, and totaled 918 points with 463 boards heading into the state tournament over the course of his 110 game career. He shot a respectable 39% from behind the 3-point line his senior season that has made him a threat to score both inside and out. Boggess earned All-District and All-Region Tournament honors this season, as well.
“I’m really glad I got to finally win the regional championship after losing my junior year,” said Boggess. “I’ve been waiting and working so hard just to be back in that moment and to accomplish that was amazing for this school and community. I’ve loved my time here as a Tiger and greatly appreciate my time spent with Coach Dior (Curtis) and so glad to have him coach me all four years. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever played for and a man I respect to the highest point and I will miss him. I’ve truly valued our relationship and so glad we got to win him a regional championship. My favorite memory would have to be throwing the alley-oop to Caleb (Wyatt) against St. Mary’s in the semifinals of the All “A” tournament.”
Senior guard and sharpshooter Caleb Wyatt leaves his mark on the Tiger program, as he finishes his 46-game career, with 71 career points and a remarkable 52% 3-point field goal percentage, on 12-for-23 shooting behind the arc. When he was in, he was always a threat from deep.
“There have always been incredible people around me,” said Wyatt. “Gabe (Taylor), Hunter (Utley), Will Lovins. They have been incredible influences on my life. I hope that I have been a good influence on the younger guys on the team. Trey and I have been on a roller-coaster these four years. My favorite memory would obviously have to be winning the region. We’ve been waiting our whole careers to get to this point and it’s not over yet.”
Two newcomers this season to the Tigers have bolstered their backcourt depth for their run in the postseason.
Caleb Gill transferred to Murray in the early part of football season from McKenzie (TN) High School, and helped the Tigers on the gridiron before moving over to David Taylor Gymnasium. In 28 games for the Tigers, he scored 219 points, good for a 7.8 PPG average and fourth best on the team. His ball-handling helped to break different full-court pressures Murray faced this season, along with pestering defense, and his 42.2% 3-point field goal accuracy helped stretch opposing defenses all season long.
A surprise late-season transfer addition from the Graves County Eagles might just have been what the Tigers needed to push them over the top and be able to knock off the defending First Region champion McCracken County Mustangs this season. Mason Grant left the Eagles as their second leading scorer and brought his 10.5 PPG average with him. That translated to a 6.6 PPG output in a deeper Murray backcourt, and hit some key shots in the First Region Tournament to be just what the Tigers needed to cut the nets this season.
“This group of seniors has been great,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “These seniors have contributed so much to our program. They are guys that put the team needs in front of their own. They told me they wanted to do what it takes for our team and program to be successful. Even though they have not all been a part of our program for four years as a group, they are like brothers. Trey Boggess, Caleb Wyatt, Caleb Gill and Mason Grant are great young men and I’ve been fortunate to be called their coach.”
As of the time this is printed, their story is not yet complete. These seniors will be trying to lead Murray High’s basketball program into the history books as they face a giant hill to climb, but they’re not done yet.
