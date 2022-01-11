MORGANFIELD — Calloway County kept climbing a mountain Monday night as it tried to defend the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 championship.
Many times, it seemed the mountain was too steep and too rocky. Opponent Hopkins County Central kept making plays that allowed the Storm to keep the Lakers at a distance.
Then, just when it seemed the Storm was in control, Calloway made one final push. First, forward Matthew Ray buried a 3-pointer to pull the Lakers within one point with about 20 seconds left. Then, after the Storm missed two free throws at the other end, guard Kanyon Franklin rebounded a missed shot from teammate Conner Lockhart, put the ball in the basket, then hit a free throw after being fouled on the shot with 5.9 seconds left to stun Hop Central, 72-70, at Union County High School in Morganfield.
The win gives the Lakers (10-6) a spot in this week’s state tournament in Owensboro, where Calloway will face Knox County Central at 2 p.m. Thursday.
“(Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver) was telling us seniors, ‘This is your last chance to play in this. You won’t get this chance again,’” said Franklin, whose team won this tournament last year, but did not have the chance to play for a state title due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We didn’t the chance to celebrate that last year, so it feels really good to get to do that this time.”
Franklin gave his team that chance by finding a way to get into position for something that decides many games, an offensive rebound. Lockhart, who along with Ray and guard Eli Finley, scored 16 points was looking for a short shot in the lane, but his shot bounced off the rim, only to find Franklin for the putback.
“That was a big one for us! It just came off perfect for me and, luckily, I got hit on the hip for the and-one.”
The win was not secured yet, though. Hop Central (5-4) still had one last chance and it was the Storm’s star, All-State candidate Marcus Eaves, that had the ball in his hands and attempted a full-court drive to snatch victory from the Lakers. He had 34 points Monday night, but that was where he ended as his last-second shot missed the target.
“Man! He had a game!” Cleaver said. “They’re a good team anyway. That’s a great win for us right there.”
Hop Central reached Monday’s title game by handily defeating Region 1 power Paducah Tilghman Saturday. This is a team that also beat a Graves County team that is a contender for the region title this season and hammered the Lakers earlier this season in Mayfield.
However, this appears to be a different Calloway team, one that may have gained some toughness over the Christmas break at the prestigious Ashland Invitational Tournament, which is also one of the state’s most competitive holiday events as well. Calloway went a hard-earned 1-2 in that event.
That toughness showed Monday as the Lakers managed to recover from a Storm surge in the third quarter that resulted in a 13-point lead at one point on a night Hop Central shot above 50% from the field overall and a solid 9-of-16 from 3-point range.
“This is huge .. huge ...huge! I’m so proud of these kids,” Cleaver said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.