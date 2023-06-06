Friedrich

Calloway County volleyball player Gracie Friedrich, center, smiles before signing a letter-of-intent to play collegiately at Lindsey Wilson, while flanked by her mother, Kristie, and father, Robert.

 Calloway County Schools photo

MURRAY —It would seem that just-graduated Calloway County volleyball player Gracie Friedrich has fallen into a very nice situation as she continues her career at the collegiate level.

Toward of the end of her final year as a student at the Murray campus, Friedrich signed a letter-of-intent to play at Lindsey Wilson, an NAIA school in the south-central part of the commonwealth. The Blue Raiders from Columbia also can boast of a very stout volleyball program, one that has made reaching the NAIA national tournament, pretty much,  a routine thing. In fact, the Raiders won the whole thing in 2017 with a perfect 35-0 record.

Tags

Recommended for you