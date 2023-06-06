MURRAY —It would seem that just-graduated Calloway County volleyball player Gracie Friedrich has fallen into a very nice situation as she continues her career at the collegiate level.
Toward of the end of her final year as a student at the Murray campus, Friedrich signed a letter-of-intent to play at Lindsey Wilson, an NAIA school in the south-central part of the commonwealth. The Blue Raiders from Columbia also can boast of a very stout volleyball program, one that has made reaching the NAIA national tournament, pretty much, a routine thing. In fact, the Raiders won the whole thing in 2017 with a perfect 35-0 record.
And now, Friedrich is headed to Columbia to do her part to continue that tradition.
“I’m really excited about this,” Friedrich said shortly after she had completed her last classes at Calloway. Her life, these days, now involves following an off-season conditioning regimen with a national title-winning program. “They called me the day I was (signing, back in April) and said, ‘Hey! We want you to play on the varsity.’ I was like, ‘Oh?’ Lindsey Wilson has two teams — (junior varsity) and varsity — so I originally thought I’d be going to the JV because, well, I’m an incoming freshman and I’m new. Well then, they called and said, ‘Nope, you’re varsity,’ and they emailed me about their physical training and sent me an app for my workouts.”
And to think, there was a time that Friedrich really did not care about the game of volleyball. This was particularly true in her fifth-grade year when her father, Robert, encouraged her to attend practice sessions of the Lady Lakers, who, at the time, featured Gracie’s older sister, McKenna.
“Yeah, and I didn’t want to go,” Gracie said, laughing. “It was because the girls were older than me, plus I was intimidated (because they also were much taller and physically stronger). Well, they let me join in on some of their practices and that was quite scary as a fifth grader.
“I would try … and never succeed. They were not taking it easy on me either.”
With time, though, Gracie started hitting back.
“I think I started realizing that I loved it when I’d get a kill or even a block. I’d be like, ‘Wow! I love this feeling of accomplishment!’ I could do something good,” she said, recalling how stints with trying track and field and basketball did not satisfy her need for competition.
As she continued to grow, volleyball became more enjoyable. Now, she stands 6 feet and has a spike that can scatter defenses. She also finds blocks quite to her liking as well and one in particular from her senior season at Calloway seems to have an obvious place in her memory bank.
It came in the Kentucky 2A Championships in September at Owensboro when the Lady Lakers faced a Lexington Catholic team that was the defending champion and came to Kentucky Wesleyan that Friday morning with a team full of athletes who could slam the ball downward to the other side of the net. And LexCath did the expected, dispatching Calloway in straight sets.
However, along the way, Friedrich and her teammates managed to have a few moments to take with them, including a point off a Friedrich block where she stuffed one of LexCath’s high flyers at the net.
“That is, by far, one of the best feelings ever when you stuff a really good player,” she recalled, also bringing back another memory from that match of how Calloway managed to actually put the mighty Lady Knights on their heels, though temporarily, after a rather frightening moment.
This was when libero Gracie Turner took a tremendous spike to the face with enough force that it ricocheted upward, striking the wall behind the Calloway defense about three-fourths of the way to the ceiling. After a few seconds, Turner was ready for action, then responded with a successful block of the same player on about the same kind of spike, starting a scoring run.
“We definitely did get mad about that,” Friedrich said. “For one thing, it scared the crap out of me. I mean, it really was scary how hard she got hit, and I think we were kind of like, ‘OoooooK? This is what we’ve got to deal with today.’ But then you’re thinking, ‘Hey! Wait a minute! That’s one of our best passers!’”
Now, Friedrich is stepping into a situation with a team that seems to personify the type of fight the Lady Lakers exhibited that day in Owensboro. Actually, it is expected.
“I’ve met a few of the girls that I’m going to be playing with and their motto is ‘Family,’” she said of the idea of protecting one another. “We like to have that mindset of being there for each other, to be encouraging each other, just like we did with Gracie that day, and I think they have a mindset of, ‘We’re going to take it out on the other team.’”
However, Friedrich is not taking all of the credit for her success. She said her Lady Laker teammates helped get her to this point.
“There were moments when I’d really get mad at myself because I’d missed quite a few shots and they’d help me through that phase of me trying to get that out of my head,” she said, also giving a tip of the cap to her head coach last year, Kady Arant, who took the chance of taking that position — despite having no experience with the sport; she has been Calloway’s softball coach the past few years — because the team was in danger of not having a coach. “The fact that she was willing to step up, even though she didn’t know much about this game and just so our program wouldn’t fall apart, says a lot about her. We owe her a lot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.