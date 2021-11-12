MAYFIELD — Murray High entered Friday night's Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoff matchup at Mayfield seeking its third straight win against the Cardinals.
However, that possibility disappeared very quickly at fabled War Memorial Stadium, where the Tigers had beaten Mayfield the last two times they had met. A rash of fumbles, all of which were lost to the Cardinals, allowed the host team to have short fields throughout a disastrous first half of which it took full advantage in scoring touchdowns off all of them in a shockingly easy 55-6 win.
Where the Tigers had used a time-consuming ground game in last month's 25-21 win, they never had the chance to establish it in the rematch.
As they had done in October, the Cardinals took an early 7-0 lead on a 21-yard pass from Zane Cartwright to Issac Stevenson. That was immediately followed by a fumble on the Tigers' first offensive snap of the night that Mayfield recovered in Tiger territory. One play later, Cartwright hit Gavin Jackson on a 36-yard scoring toss that made the score 14-0 with 7:45 left in the opening quarter.
About four minutes later, the Cardinals were back in the end zone as Kylan Galbreath went 27 yards to paydirt and a 21-0 lead. Then, after another Tiger fumble, Jutarious Starks scored from 18 yards to increase the lead to 28-0 with 1:53 left.
The Tigers' troubles continued in the second quarter with another fumble leading to Galbreath's 49-yard scoring run and a 34-0 lead with 4:11 left. Then, after Murray High fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Starks scored from 26 yards to stunningly start the running clock at 41-0 with 1:59 still remaining before halftime. Then, the Tigers fumbled the next kickoff and the Cardinals got Cartwright's 36-yard scoring strike to Galbreath to end the half up 48-0.
Starks added his third scoring run of the night on a 42-yard dash in the third quarter for a 55-0 lead before Murray High quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski avoided the shutout for Murray High with a two-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Murray High's season ends at 8-3, while Mayfield is now 11-1 and advances in the playoffs to host Green County next week.
