MURRAY — Evan Garrison returned from a two-game absence for the Calloway County Lakers boys basketball team on Friday night as the Lakers opened Fourth District play against Marshall County at Jeffrey Gymnasium. The Lakers and the Marshals gave the limited capacity crowd a superb show.
Garrison’s return to the court turned out to be a crucial factor in helping head coach Brad Cleaver and the Lakers knock off Marshall County. Garrison finished with 13 points and scored the first basket and the last basket of the game as the Lakers won in thrilling fashion by a score of 75-74.
With 30 seconds left in the game, Calloway held a one-point lead at 71-70. The Lakers’ Zach Hudgin then calmly stepped to the free-throw line and made two pressure-packed free throws. After a Marshall timeout, Kaden Driver scored with 25 seconds left to cut the Laker lead to 73-72. A scant three seconds later, Marshall got a steal off of their full-court press and Zion Harmon turned it into an easy layup and the Marshals had the lead with 20 seconds left.
At a time when they could have collapsed, Cleaver’s squad showed resilience. In the face of the Marshall pressure that had already forced 26 turnovers, the inexperienced Lakers pushed the ball up the court and called timeout. Ten seconds remained on the clock and Calloway needed someone to finish the game. Cleaver asked Garrison to deliver for his team.
“Our guys did a good job of getting it across half-court and staying poised,” Cleaver said. “They ran exactly what we drew up in the time out.”
Garrison caught the ball on the perimeter and faced up with Harmon guarding him. A couple of hard dribbles to the left to get into the paint and Garrison had his defender at his mercy. A turn back to the right and a powerful move freed him up for a mid-range jumper that found the bottom of the net for an improbable victory.
“Evan got it where we thought he could handle it,” Cleaver said. “He’s a big, strong kid. He made a really nice move to finish it for us.”
Harmon is considered by many to be the best player in Kentucky and is a big reason the Marshals are picked by many to win the regional title. He finished with 33 points and was the headline act on Friday night, but he was upstaged early by a brilliant display of shooting by Calloway and late by the heroics of Garrison.
Garrison opened the scoring on the Lakers’ second possession as he gave Calloway its first lead at 2-0. Over the next five minutes of play, the Lakers went 6-of-6 from behind the 3-point line. Four of those threes were launched by Laker senior Jackson Chapman.
When Chapman drained his fourth-straight three with 2 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter, Calloway led 26-14. Chapman would finish with 15 points for the game. Harmon was not going to let the Marshals fall behind into a deeper hole, though, and scored the final six points of the quarter to pull Marshall within 26-20.
Harmon got help in keeping the game close by the Lakers themselves. Calloway turned the ball over on six of their final eight possessions of the quarter. The Lakers finished the quarter with nine of their 26 turnovers for the game.
The second-quarter started with Calloway County turning the ball over three more times in the first five possessions. Marshall closed to within two points before a huge three-pointer by Matthew Ray spurred a 7-0 scoring run to put the Lakers back up by nine. Ray finished with 23 points in the game. The rest of the half was marked by good defense as both teams struggled to score. Calloway led 38-33 at intermission.
The second half started much the same way the first half ended. Calloway turned it over repeatedly and Marshall clawed its way back to take their first lead of the game with 3 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter on a Harmon layup. It was a one-possession game throughout the rest of the quarter.
With the score tied at the start of the fourth quarter, Laker guard Jarrett Darnell was left unguarded and buried a three to give the Lakers a lead they would not relinquish until Harmon put the Marshals ahead with 20 seconds left to set up Garrison’s game-winner.
Calloway shot a sizzling 26-of-39 from the field and 12-of-18 from behind the three-point line for 67%. The hot shooting helped offset the turnovers. The Lakers had three players finish in double figures and out-rebounded the Marshals 30-26.
“Chemistry is hard to come by and this team has it,” Cleaver said. “Our guys beat a really good team tonight and I am very proud of them.”
Calloway moved to 2-2 on the year with the win and will go on the road to face Webster County today at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.