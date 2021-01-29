MURRAY — Playing without senior point guard Makenzie Turley, who roamed the Taylor Gymnasium sidelines in a walking boot, the Murray High Lady Tigers needed all of senior guard Angela Gierhart’s career-high 33 points and game-saving rejection to hold off the visiting Lady Tigers of Caldwell County Thursday night, 47-43.
The game with Caldwell was an unscheduled replacement for a game against Muhlenberg County that was canceled earlier this week and it didn’t disappoint the noisy fans scattered throughout the arena. The first quarter started with a quick 6-2 run for Caldwell, with Murray’s only points coming off a Gierhart feed to junior forward Jade Oakley in the post at 6:15. Murray then went on a 12-0 run to finish the period. This included eight points from Gierhart, a 15-foot bank shot from sophomore guard Brook Darnell and a basket down low for sophomore center Alyssa Daughrity, along with her four rebounds and four blocks early in the game. Murray (5-2) led 14-6 after one quarter of play.
The second quarter featured more Murray dominance and offensive production from Gierhart and Daughrity as it extended the lead to 20-11 on a Gierhart offensive rebound and putback and two baskets down low for Daughrity. Then Caldwell made a 10-0 run to take the lead at 21-20, thanks to 7-of-13 shooting from the floor. Gierhart went back to work in the final minute of the half, scoring four points in just over 30 seconds on a beautiful driving left-hand to put Murray up 26-23 going into the halftime break. Gierhart’s 14 points and four rebounds paced Murray at the half.
Murray built a 32-23 lead with 6:25 left in the quarter when Caldwell County Head Coach Chuck Mitchell was called for a technical foul. Layups for Gierhart had Murray leading comfortably 36-25 halfway through the third, but Caldwell mounted another comeback run, outscoring Murray 9-2 to find itself trailing only 38-34 early in the final quarter of play.
The Lady Tiger fight was on from that point forward, with the teams trading baskets until a huge 3-pointer from the top of the key for Caldwell junior guard Paris Gray tied the score at 42-42 with 1:45 remaining in regulation. Murray seemed flustered and Gierhart looked to be wearing out as she tried to force a drive into the lane and turned the ball over, giving Caldwell a chance to take the lead with 1:18 left.
Caldwell then brought the ball into the frontcourt and looked to run the clock down for the last shot, but Gierhart wasn’t having it. With ball-pressure up top, the senior knocked the ball loose near halfcourt and with a diving attempt, knocked the ball back to sophomore guard Riley Campbell, who was fouled to stop the clock.
Campbell then found the net with two clutch free throws with 49 seconds left, to give Murray a 44-42 advantage. Gierhart then fouled Caldwell forward Katy Smiley, but she could only convert 1-of-2 at the line with 27.8 seconds left, making the score 44-43. Caldwell then fouled Daughrity, who missed the front-end of a 1-and-1.But Caldwell tipped the rebound out of bounds under the basket, allowing Murray to keep possession. Gierhart then was fouled on the inbound pass and hit two big free throws for a 46-43 lead.
Caldwell hoped to tie the game with a three, but Gierhart blocked a shot attempt at the top of the key with 8 seconds to go, She then made 1-of-2 free throws after the block to finished the visitors off.
Besides Gierhart’s career-high 33 points, nine rebounds, five steals and huge game-saving block, Daughrity scored eight points. Oakley, Campbell and Darnell scored two points apiece. The Lady Tigers shot 15-of-27 from the floor, for 55%, 11-for-15 from the foul line, but only 2-of-11 from deep.
“Angie really put us on her back,” said Tiger Head Coach Tom Foust. “She carried all of us, me included, and it was one of the gutsier performances I’ve ever seen. We’ve never really had to be without Makenzie (Turley) very often and everybody came to play to the best of their ability and that’s all I can ask for.”
The Lady Tigers host district rival Marshall County, which brings one of the beat teams to the region on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
