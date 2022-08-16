PADUCAH – Calloway County and Murray High golfers joined several other programs from throughout western Kentucky and southern Illinois Saturday in attempting to tame one of the toughest courses in the area — Paxton Park — during the annual Paducah Tilghman Invitational.
The course more than justified its reputation as scores were high throughout the field. In the end, it was a strong Marshall County program getting the sweep of the day’s competition.
On the girls’ side, Marshall registered a team total of 291 in easily claiming first place with Trinity Beth taking medalist honors with a solid 65. Murray High’s total of 364 was good enough for third in the team competition.
Macy Saylor led the Lady Tiger attack with an 18-hole score of 79, while Emerson Vaughn finished with an 89 and Amelie Johnson ended with a 95. Calloway’s Javen Campbell tied Vaughn with an 89, while Brie Lucas ended with a 96.
On the boys’ side, Marshall was able to end with a 298 as a team, which was spearheaded by twin 74s from David Jack Morris and Ryan Stokes. Murray High had a 367 to end in ninth place. Grant Whitaker led the Tigers with an 82, followed by Tucker Blaine’s 91 and Ian Dahncke’s 93.
Calloway was also represented with Aidan Poston finishing with an 81 and the best individual score of the Murray-Calloway contingent, while Micah Koenecke had an 84.
On Thursday, Murray High was able to schedule an after-school match with Graves County at the Murray Country Club.
On the girls’ side, Jansyn Hays led the Lady Tigers for the first time this season with a nine-hole score of 49, followed by Saylor’s, Vaughn’s 51, Johnson’s 52 and Catherine Kim’s 56.
On the boys’ side, Whitaker took medalist honors with a 41 with Blaine backing him with a 46. Dahncke fired a 52, while Connor McCuiston ended with a 55 and Reed Jarvis had a 56.
