MURRAY — Host Calloway County seemed to have a good thing going in Monday’s softball game with Graves County.
The Lady Lakers scored two early runs and seemed to have the upper hand against a Lady Eagle lineup loaded with heavy bats. Then, those bats began taking a toll ... slowly but surely.
Foul balls kept extending pitch counts, giving those hitters more and more looks, more and more chances to basically measure the opposing pitcher’s delivery. Eventually, Graves found the range, scoring four runs in the final two innings to muscle its way to a 4-2 win in Murray.
“The thing that Graves did so well today, and throughout the game, is they got stronger offensively. Their hits got stronger. They started placing them and saw the ball bigger at the plate and that’s what you have to do,” said Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant, whose team fell to 12-12 on the season, while the Lady Eagles moved to 12-11. This is a Graves team that had one of the most impressive performances this season by a Region 1 team against state superpower McCracken County, falling only 6-4 two weeks ago in Paducah.
“That’s why you play seven innings.”
Graves’ ability to foul pitches and extend counts probably was the biggest reason Lady Laker pitcher Hailee Jones, who was superb at times Monday, even emerging from a bases-loaded jam in the fifth unscathed, seemed to run out of gas in the late innings. Jones pitched the first six innings but was battered in the final two frames, surrendering five of the six hits Graves had against her in the fifth and sixth innings as she tried desperately to protect the lead.
One at-bat alone seemed to define the day, a battle she actually won with Graves’ Anna Taylor in the sixth with the bases loaded and no one out. It took 13 pitches for Jones to finally induce an infield pop-up for the first out after the first three batters reached, two on very hard hits. The next batter, Anna Davis, shot a single to right field to cut the lead to 2-1. Hadley Hayden’s sacrifice fly to center then tied the game at 2-2.
That set up the seventh inning, where Arant inserted Lady Laker ace Emerson Grogan to the circle. However, by this point, the Lady Eagles were in a groove. Ginger Martin led off with a ringing single to left-center and that was followed two batters later by Taylor Woods, who took advantage of a stiff southwest wind dying for a brief second to blast a low, screaming line drive over the left-field fence for the go-ahead two-run home run.
However, Arant did not seem as bothered with Graves’ hitting as she was her own team’s inability at the plate. For the game, Graves outhit the Lady Lakers, 8-2. Calloway’s only hits were from leadoff batter Preslee Phillips, whose first-inning single led to a bases-loaded situation where the Lady Lakers would eventually score twice on walks. However, the inning ended with the bases still loaded and only those two runs.
This would be repeated in the third inning when Grogan’s two-out bullet liner through the box found the glove of Graves pitcher Anna Rogers, costing the Lady Lakers a certain third run. However, as Arant observed later, liners such as Grogan’s were few and far between after the opening frame.
“Mentally, we have to show up better, especially hitting with two strikes. We looked defeated and our form completely breaks down,” she said, specifically pointing to how the vast majority of Calloway’s outs were on pop-ups. “We couldn’t get the ball out of the air and, for seven innings, we didn’t make a lot of adjustments, and that’s the frustrating part.
“You come out in the first inning and score two runs, then you don’t put anymore pressure on them, and that’s a problem.”
After Phillips’ leadoff hit in the first, Ashlynn Bazzell bunted Phillips to second and that was followed by Ashlynn Bazzell being hit by a pitch. After Carson McReynolds walked to load the bases with two out, Sophie Lax drove in the first one the hard way by being hit by another pitch and Grogan walked to make the score 2-0.
