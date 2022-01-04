MURRAY — After a masterful first-half offensive showcase, the Murray High Tigers let an 11-point halftime lead slip away in the third quarter and eventually lost a heartbreaker Monday night, 64-63, in overtime to the visiting Graves County Eagles at Taylor Gymnasium.
The Tigers (10-2) raced to an 18-10 lead in the first quarter, thanks to 6-of-8 shooting from the floor, then extended that lead to 36-25 by halftime. Junior guard Grant Whitaker’s 17 first-half points keyed that performance. Then, the wheels fell off.
The third quarter saw Murray High suddenly shooting at rims with the lids on them. The Eagles (7-4) swapped places with the Tigers, taking their turn to shoot 6-of-8 in that frame, and outscored Murray High 16-5 to put themselves back in the game, holding Whitaker to only two points in the process.
“I feel like Grant got a little fatigued,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “We need some more of our guys to help us handle the ball and put him in position to catch some breaks on offense and just come down the court and be able to be more relaxed, not have to be our primary ball-handler all the time. They did a good job defensively. They were physical with us and I thought that hurt us around the basket a few times.”
The final period of regulation saw the Eagles’ leading scorer, senior guard Drew Thompson, score eight of his team-high 29 points, while Murray High sophomore backup center Zavion Carman scored six clutch points from the floor to keep the Tigers in the game. The highlight of regulation, however, came after Thompson iced two free throws with 21.8 seconds left to put Graves up by three points. Senior forward Trey Boggess inbounded the ball to sophomore guard Drew May, who dribbled the ball up the court, went behind his back at half court, spun a 360 at the top of the key, penetrated and kicked a one-handed pass in the corner to an open Boggess who drained the shot with just under 10 seconds left to force the extra period.
Overtime started quickly for the Eagles, though. They jumped out on top early with a 6-0 run, from which the Tigers clawed their way back. The game ultimately came down to the last possession with under a second left, at 0.4 left on the clock. The Tigers got one last chance to try to steal the game, as they inbounded the ball under their own basket, with just enough time to throw the ball at the rim and pray for a tip-in.
Curtis had May inbound and found Boggess curling in the lane off a screen from Carman on the left side of the floor. The attempted tip from Boggess off a perfect pass from May came up just short thanks to the defense of Thompson to cleanly interfere just enough to give the Tigers their second loss in a row.
“We just tried to get it up to the rim,” said Curtis. “Point four seconds, all you can do is tip it and felt like Trey was in good position. He just couldn’t get it up to the rim in time. Maybe there was a little contact, but we know that they’re not going to call that in this type of game, so we’ve just got to go up and finish it at that point.”
The Tigers had their chance to win, faltering mainly at the free throw line late, as they finished 15-of-25 from the line in the game and 4-of-7 in overtime.
