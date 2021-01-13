MURRAY — The Calloway County Lady Lakers played their first home game of the 2020-21 basketball season on Tuesday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium. After three straight road victories to open the season, the young Calloway squad hosted Graves County on Senior Night. Graves was a step up in competition for the Lady Lakers and winning their fourth game in a row proved a tough task as they fell by a score of 50-30.
Calloway Head Coach Valerie Waller looked on as her team struggled to take care of the basketball early against the Lady Eagles’ aggressive defense. Graves applied extreme pressure on the ball and was able to get out in passing lanes to force Calloway turnovers. The inexperienced Lady Laker team turned the ball over on six of their first eight possessions, yet were able to maintain contact with the Lady Eagles.
With both teams struggling to take care of the ball, Calloway scored seven straight points in the second quarter to take its their first lead of the game at 17-16 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half. The run was capped by eighth-
grader Skylar Waller following up her own miss with a an offensive put-back.
From that point, it was all Graves as it went on its own seven-point run to close out the half. In the final two minutes of the half, Calloway could not get a shot to fall and fell behind 23-17 at the half.
Graves Head Coach Lynden Dunning had his charges locked in on Calloway senior Elle Carson all night. His squad made it difficult for the Lady Lakers’ leading scorer to find scoring opportunities. Carson averaged 22 points per game over the first three games but was held to nine points on Tuesday night.
The third quarter opened with Graves forcing six Calloway turnovers in the Lady Lakers’ first eight possessions. The Lady Eagles’ full-court pressure and traps wreaked havoc on the young Calloway squad’s offense in the third quarter as Calloway could only muster two points in the stanza. The quarter ended with Graves holding a 40-19 lead and the game was effectively over.
Coach Waller and Calloway County honored seniors Kaitlyn Price and Elle Carson following the game. With just two seniors on the roster, Waller knows that it is early in the season and her young team has room to grow.
“We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball,” Waller said. “We had 26 turnovers. We also have to do a better job of defending away from the basket. We gave up too many easy baskets.
“I have to give Graves credit,” Waller continued.”They did a good job defending us. We’re young we saw some positives in spurts.”
Next up for Calloway is a date with the defending Region 1 champion as Marshall County visits Jeffrey on Friday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.