MURRAY — The Graves County Lady Eagles marched into Taylor Gymnasium Tuesday night on a mission to deal a decisive blow to host Murray High, and they left no stone unturned.
After just the first four possessions of the game, Graves held a 6-0 lead ushered by four turnovers from Murray High. Things only went downhill from there for the Lady Tigers in a 75-19 loss in their 2021-22 season opener.
Murray High could only score one field goal in the first quarter as the Lady Eagles took a 22-5 lead into the second quarter.
After the Lady Tigers put together a promising 6-2 run to begin the second quarter, Graves began a 25-1 run of its own to give the Lady Eagles a 49-12 lead at the halftime break.
From there, though, the Lady Tigers would go on to just score seven more points, leading to the final score.
Junior forward Alyssa Daughrity led the Lady Tigers with eight points and five rebounds. Sophomore Makira Bomar and junior Madeline Howell also chipped in with four points apiece, while senior Jade Oakley rounded out the scoring for the Lady Tigers with three points.
The Lady Tigers hope to bounce back on Thursday night at Trigg County High school in Cadiz.
