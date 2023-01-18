MAYFIELD — Coming off a run that resulted in a surprising runner-up finish in last week’s Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Girls Basketball Tournament, Murray High was looking to keep the momentum Tuesday night.
There was only problem. Host Graves County was lying in wait at the Eagles Nest and only state top-five-ranked McCracken County has a better record so far this season in Region 1. And the Lady Eagles were in no mood for seeing that damaged
The Lady Eagles started fast and simply kept it going as they led by 14 points after the first quarter and coasted to a 54-33 win that moved them to 15-4 on the season, while the Lady Tigers fell to 6-9.
However, the while things were tough for the Lady Tigers, they did have good moments. For starters, they outscored Graves, 20-18, in the second half when the Lady Eagles still had most of their starters playing.
Forward Alyssa Daughrity also found double digits in the scoring column with 10 points and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. That powered a 30-16 rebounding edge for the Lady Tigers but was not enough to overcome 20 turnovers, compared to Graves’ three.
Graves guard Morgan Alexander led all scorers with 25 points, while guard Ella Kemp and forward Conlee Spann both had 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.