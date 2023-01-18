downey vs. Carlisle

Murray High’s Reese Downey (3) dribbles away from a pair of Carlisle County defenders Saturday night at Mayfield.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MAYFIELD — Coming off a run that resulted in a surprising runner-up finish in last week’s Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Girls Basketball Tournament, Murray High was looking to keep the momentum Tuesday night.

There was only problem. Host Graves County was lying in wait at the Eagles Nest and only state top-five-ranked McCracken County has a better record so far this season in Region 1. And the Lady Eagles were  in no mood for seeing that damaged