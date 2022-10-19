MAYFIELD — The boys and girls cross country teams from Murray High took to the five-kilometer course at Graves County High School for the 2022 Eagle Classic on Saturday morning for their final race of the regular season. It was a beautiful day for a race and the Murray High harriers took advantage of the perfect conditions as Jade Green and Guervenson Binfield-Smith each claimed the runner-up spot in their respective races. 

Green’s second-place showing led coach Emily Chipman’s Lady Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the team standings. St. Mary’s Gabby Ault won the race easily as her team dominated the competition en route to the team title. St. Mary placed four runners in the top 10 and all five scorers in the top 20.