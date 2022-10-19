MAYFIELD — The boys and girls cross country teams from Murray High took to the five-kilometer course at Graves County High School for the 2022 Eagle Classic on Saturday morning for their final race of the regular season. It was a beautiful day for a race and the Murray High harriers took advantage of the perfect conditions as Jade Green and Guervenson Binfield-Smith each claimed the runner-up spot in their respective races.
Green’s second-place showing led coach Emily Chipman’s Lady Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the team standings. St. Mary’s Gabby Ault won the race easily as her team dominated the competition en route to the team title. St. Mary placed four runners in the top 10 and all five scorers in the top 20.
Sophia Spier finished 16th for the Lady Tigers, while Holly Green and Bria Stiff came in 34th and 35th, respectively. Meg Robinson rounded out the scoring for Murray High when she crossed the finish line just two seconds behind Stiff in 37th place. Macey Collier (51st) also completed the race for Chipman’s squad.
The Murray High boys finished sixth in the team competition which was won by McCracken County. Binfield-Smith broke the 17-minute mark as he claimed his runner-up spot by edging out Paducah Tilghman’s Liam Black. Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh won the event well ahead of the field.
Steeven Binfield-Smith came in 15th place with Luke Tompkins right on his heels for a 16th-place finish for Chipman’s team. Ben Cauley returned from a long absence due to injury to finish 49th for the Tigers. Noble Kieffer closed out the Murray High scoring in 53rd place. Arnaldo Madrid (56th) and Chris Bloomdahl (57th) were just behind Kieffer. Jack Stiff (73rd), Cullen Larkin (75th), Thomas Bucy (90th), and Gavin Gorman (93rd) also completed the course for the Tigers.
Both Murray High squads will now turn their attention to the KHSAA Region 1 Class 1A Championships to be held at Marshall County High School on Saturday.
