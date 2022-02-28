MURRAY — Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield announced Sunday that all tickets for the regional tournament must be purchased through the online ticketing platform, GoFan.co.
All tickets will be available on Murray High’s GoFan website. Cash will not be accepted at the gate. Here is the direct link: https://gofan.co/app/school/KY13134
Fans can also download the GoFan App. Murray High faces Graves County Tuesday night at the CFSB Center.
