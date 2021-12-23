MURRAY — Basketball fans who enjoy watching a lot of games in a single day have an early Christmas present available to them today in Murray.
Starting this morning and continuing into the late evening, the Murray Bank Hardwood Classic will feature games on both the girls and boys’ sides at Jeffrey Gymnasium on the Calloway County High School campus. Calloway Athletics Director Greg Butler said that all tickets are $5 and are available through GoFan.
This event has been in existence, in one form or another, for several years and has been sponsored by The Murray Bank since 2014, said the bank’s Vice President Marketing Director Tim Stark. He said it used to be a girls-only event but was changed in the past few years to also include boys games.
Four games today will involve Calloway teams with the program’s girls and boys teams each playing two games apiece.
The event gets started at 10:30 a.m. with the Lady Lakers taking the floor against the Red Devilettes of South Fulton (Tennessee). Head Coach Maddie Waldrop’s team will then take a long break before returning to the court for the day’s final contest, at 7:30 p.m. against Caldwell County.
South Fulton enters today’s play with a 5-3 mark for the season, while Calloway is 2-3 after a tough 53-49 home loss to Crittenden County on Tuesday night in which the Lady Lakers made a furious late charge to overcome a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Eighth-grade forward Sayler Lowe scored 18 points, while junior guard Addi Schumacher added 13 points.
In Caldwell, the Lady Lakers are facing a Lady Tigers team that is winless on the season (0-5) and is coming off a 70-46 loss in its last game, on Dec, 9, against Christian County.
The Calloway boys will take the court at noon as they will meet the Warriors of McEwen (Tennessee), who are winless this season at 0-5 after dropping a 54-42 decision at Cheatham County Central on Tuesday night. The Lakers are coming off a tough 65-61 defeat against a strong Massac County (Illinois) team at Metropolis, Illinois on Tuesday night in which the Lakers had lead until late in the third quarter.
Calloway (4-4) did briefly regain the lead late in the fourth quarter before Massac responded, taking back the lead in the final two minutes, then holding off Calloway the rest of the way. Matthew Ray, Zach Hudgin, Eli Finley and Conner Lockhart all had 13 points for the Lakers in the loss.
The Lakers’ second game of the day will come at 6 p.m. against the South Fulton boys. The Red Devils are 1-7 this season.
Two girls games will also be included that do not involve Calloway. Both will involve Mayfield as the Lady Cardinals play South Fulton at 1:30 p.m. and Caldwell at 4:30.
