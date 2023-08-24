MURRAY —The ongoing heat wave in western Kentucky will continue to cause major schedule changes for outdoors athletics events the next few days.
Already the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Golf Tournament that was to have been played Friday has been postponed. Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield said Wednesday morning that the decision was made to move that event to Monday at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter.
This comes after both Murray High and Calloway County had a Tuesday afternoon match at Mayfield canceled due to the heat.
On the Calloway front, its girls soccer team’s championship match tonight in the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Tournament has gone from a neutral-field affair in Dixon to a home match at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark said this was done in order to ensure that the boys’ title match, set for 7:30 in Dixon, would not have to be played much later due to being the back end of a sure-to-be-delayed doubleheader. This will allow both matches to now start at 7:30, just in different locations.
Also announced on Wednesday was a new start time for Friday night’s Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic football collision between Calloway and Murray High at Roy Stewart Stadium on the Murray State campus. Originally set for 7, this game has now been pushed back to 8.
In addition, no schedule change had been made, as of late Wednesday afternoon, for Murray State’s women’s soccer match with Southeastern Conference opponent Kentucky that is set for 4 this afternoon at Cutchin Field. NCAA rules do not call for stoppages due to heat, but do require periodic water breaks.
The issue is the heat index, which the Kentucky High School Athletic Association requires to be at 104 degrees. With heat indices rising to as high as 110 to 120 this week, it is taking a very long time each day for that temperature to be achieved, sometimes well after the sun has started to set. Heat index measures how the air actually feels and is usually significantly higher than the actual air temperature.
The KHSAA issued these guidelines several years ago after some Kentucky student-athletes died from heat-related illnesses.
Friday is expected to be the last day of this heat wave, which is why some events are being moved to early next week as much cooler weather is predicted for the area.
