Cleaver

Calloway County Head Coach Brad Cleaver tells his players to get their hands up on defense during Saturday's game in The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic with Murray High at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

LEXINGTON — The Calloway County Lakers boys’ basketball team wrapped up play in the 2022 Central Bank Jim Rose Classic Wednesday night with a 69-48 loss to Henderson County. The tournament schedule was adjusted because of the impending arrival of a winter storm that was expected to strike much of Kentucky on Thursday. 

Guard Eli Finley earned All-Tournament honors and poured in 24 points to lead the Lakers (8-3) against the Colonels (6-4), while guard Aidan Clinton finished with 11 points. Forwards Jonah Butler and Stephen Lane each tallied six points in the loss. 