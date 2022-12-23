LEXINGTON — The Calloway County Lakers boys’ basketball team wrapped up play in the 2022 Central Bank Jim Rose Classic Wednesday night with a 69-48 loss to Henderson County. The tournament schedule was adjusted because of the impending arrival of a winter storm that was expected to strike much of Kentucky on Thursday.
Guard Eli Finley earned All-Tournament honors and poured in 24 points to lead the Lakers (8-3) against the Colonels (6-4), while guard Aidan Clinton finished with 11 points. Forwards Jonah Butler and Stephen Lane each tallied six points in the loss.
Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s Lakers played their second game of the day and were without the services of point guard Conner Lockhart in the nightcap.
Cleaver said that he was pleased with his team’s play at the tournament, which featured several of the top teams in the commonwealth.
“This tournament was exactly what we needed,” Cleaver said. “Playing great competition in big events has become an expectation at Calloway County. Providing opportunities to showcase our student-athletes while also preparing us for tournament play is very important to me.”
The Lakers saw two performers enter the school’s record book during the tournament. Clinton tied his coach’s school record with nine made 3-pointers in a 72-41 win over Louisville Waggener earlier in the day on Wednesday and Finley broke the school record with 11 assists in the same game. n
Cleaver was happy to see his charges make school history.
“Aidan made nine threes to tie the record for a single game,” Cleaver said. “He shot and tracked 25,000 three-point shots this summer. I was really pulling for him to hit number ten and he may have if I had not subbed him out! I’m joking of course.
“Eli Finley in the same game,” Cleaver continued, “broke the school assist record for a single game with 11 assists. Eli went on to earn a spot on the All-Tournament team. The reward for me is watching these two reap the rewards of their hard work!”
