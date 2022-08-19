HENDERSON — Host Henderson County scored early and often in Friday night's 2002 football season opener against Calloway County.
The Colonels scored five times in the opening quarter in taking a 61-6 win at Colonels Stadium.
Calloway's only score of the game was an exciting one. Price Aycock, who is expected to be one of the Lakers' big-play threats, more than justified that reputation after the Colonels had opened a 20-0 lead a little more than halfway through the opening quarter.
He took the ensuing kickoff and found running room that eventually led to an electrifying 95-yard return for a touchdown that cut the lead to 20-6 and gave the Lakers a needed shot of adrenaline. However, that momentum was short lived as the Colonels would lead 54-6 at the half in bringing the running clock into effect.
