MURRAY — Head Coach Chris Champion and his Calloway County High School football team welcomed 6A powerhouse Henderson County to Jack D. Rose Stadium Friday night. The Lakers played an aggressive, physical game and stood toe-to-toe with the Colonels throughout the first half. The score was tied at 7-7 with less than 30 seconds left in the half when Henderson County’s Zavier Cruse lined up for his first career field goal attempt. Cruse drilled a 45-yard field goal to propel the Colonels to 17 straight points en route to a 31-13 win over Calloway County.
It appeared like it might be a long night for the Lakers when Henderson County’s Jaheim Williams got behind the Calloway County defense and hauled in a pass from Seth Goben. Williams streaked down the field for a 35-yard touchdown to cap off the Colonels opening drive. The underdog Lakers found themselves down 7-0 just over a minute into the game and it felt like they needed an answer to avoid an early blowout.
Calloway County quarterback, Kanyon Franklin led the Laker offense onto the field and hit wide receiver Trystan Wright with a quick pass. Running back Timarion Bledsoe then rumbled for a first down. Bledsoe followed that up with an eight-yard scamper around the right end. After an incomplete pass, the Lakers faced a third-and-2 situation in their own territory. Bledsoe was hit in the backfield and brought down for a loss of three yards. A yellow flag was laying on the ground though as an offside call on Henderson County kept the Calloway County drive alive.
A hard count by Franklin drew a second consecutive offside penalty on the Colonels before he found Bledsoe on a screen pass for a 10-yard gain, a Laker first down. Facing another third down, Franklin dialed up Wright’s number again to pick up the necessary yardage.
Bledsoe picked up two more tough yards on first down against the vaunted Henderson County defense. After a Franklin completion to Drew Hudgin for no gain, Bledsoe ripped off his best run of the night on third-and-8 for another Laker first down.
Henderson County was forced to call a time-out. The Calloway County offense was putting together a sustained drive and keeping Henderson’s explosive offense off of the field. Bledsoe took a toss to the left and picked up another six yards to the Colonels 18-yard line after the timeout. Franklin then hit Wright on a middle screen pass and the speedy receiver juked a Henderson County defender and took it to the house. Oscar Avila connected on the extra point and the game was tied with 3:46 left in the opening quarter.
The score remained knotted up at 7-7 until late in the second quarter. With just under three minutes left in the half, Henderson’s Williams ripped off a big punt return down the right sideline. The Colonels started their possession on the Calloway County 20-yard line, but the Laker defense stood tall and forced a 4th-and-18 situation. That’s when Cruse calmly stepped into a kick that would have been good from more than 50 yards to give Henderson County a lead they would never relinquish.
The Lakers opened the second half with the ball and a chance to swing the momentum back in their direction. Franklin turned to hand the ball off to Bledsoe and the Colonels Saadiq Clements blew up the play and forced a fumble which was recovered by Henderson’s Brayden Marks. Williams scored the second of his three touchdowns three plays later and Calloway County trailed 17-7 with 10:38 left in the third quarter.
The Lakers played hard but the fresh bodies of the 6A Colonels had them noticeably worn down as the game progressed. Williams broke free around the right end for a 41-yard TD that seemingly put the game out of reach at 24-7 as the third quarter wound down.
The valiant Laker effort continued until the final horn. Franklin threw his best ball of the night when he hit Hudgin with a missile over the middle. Hudgin caught it in stride and ran between two defenders for the TD. The two-point conversion failed and the Lakers trailed 24-13 with four minutes left. Henderson County added a late 12-yard TD run by Jordan Wright for the 31-13 final score.
Penalties and other miscues hampered both teams in their first game of the season. Both teams fumbled three times in the game with Calloway losing all three while Henderson County lost two. Each team lost a fumble in the final four minutes. The two teams combined to commit 14 penalties for 113 total yards.
Calloway County returns to action at Roy Stewart Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, against Murray High in The Crosstown Classic.
