MURRAY — The Henry County (Tennessee) Lady Patriots traveled to Murray High Tuesday night to face the Lady Tigers at Taylor Gymnasium.
At the final buzzer, the scoreboard showed a 59-30 final score after a relentless offensive game from the Lady Pats. After an explosive first quarter that saw Henry County take a 14-point lead, the Lady Pats (7-0) took Murray High (1-6) out of the game swiftly and soundly.
Their scoring game and persistent pressure on the Lady Tigers gave them a big advantage that eventually led to their W.
Murray High junior center Alyssa Daughrity continued her streak of double-digit scoring, adding 13 points with six rebounds, and senior forward Jade Oakley put up six points as well.
In her first scoring game of the season, junior forward Brooklyn Darnell racked up five points on a night where the Lady Tigers were without key players.
For the Lady Pats, Arene O’Daniel had a 16-point performance, while Charly Hudson added on 12 points in their win.
“Each night we are having someone different step out of their comfort zone and try to expand their game, and we are working towards getting everyone on the same night playing that way,” Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust said about his team after the game.
