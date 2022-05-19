MURRAY — As Murray State’s dream softball season heads toward its next chapter in its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance this weekend, Adison Hicks is watching all of this unfold with much interest.
Starting next season, the Calloway County senior will be one of the Racers who will be moving to the Missouri Valley Conference after finally conquering the Ohio Valley Conference in their final season. Hicks has had to miss her final season at Calloway after sustaining a major knee injury on Labor Day night while playing in a Calloway volleyball match at Marshall County.
Though this season has been really tough to watch from the dugout, Hicks has stayed very involved as an emotional leader for the now two-time-defending 4th District champions. However, earlier this week, she said she cannot help expressing her excitement at what her future team has been doing this season.
“I think it’s awesome and it’s really cool that they showed out and got the (OVC Tournament)championship. Now, they’re going to (Tuscaloosa) Alabama. It’s huge,” Hicks said of how the Racers will be playing inside one of the most recognized venues in college softball, Rhoads Stadium, home of two-time national champion Alabama.
Sunday also brought a big thrill as Murray State, for the first time, was part of the NCAA Tournament Selection Show that is broadcast on ESPN. Hicks said she was watching as the Racers learned they would face PAC-12 power Stanford.
“It was really cool to see that because I feel like nobody expects them to be there. When they’re name pops up (as the OVC champion) on the screen, it makes me excited about being out there with them and rolling into next year and beyond,” she said.
While she has not played —except for a designated hitter’s role in one game — this season at Calloway, Hicks is still regarded as one of the best players in the region. That is because the shortstop is the reigning Region 1 Player of the Year.
There is another player on the Racers roster who is also hails from that region and has made a huge contribution for the team. Starting second baseman Lindsey Carroll was a standout at nearby McCracken County and it was her home run last Thursday in the bottom of the ninth inning against Southeast Missouri that allowed that game to continue, eventually being won in the 12th when another local product — third baseman Gracie Osbron of nearby Paris, Tennessee — hit a walk-off homer.
Carroll also had a key single in the Racers’ 5-2 title-clinching win Saturday over Belmont. However, though she is several years older than Hicks, she said she has followed her future teammate’s career with the Lady Lakers, and she is looking very forward to having another Region 1 player join the Racers.
“I am super excited to have her come over,” Carroll said Wednesday. “She’s like me. She comes from a small town around here, but she’s even more local than me.
“I think (other Region 1 players) should look at (Murray State as a possible place to play). We have a made a name for ourselves and I’m hoping this helps our program in the future. I think it’s super cool that I’m only 45 minutes away. It’s kind of that small-town feeling thing where you do well even though you’re from a small town. Yet, I get to tell people that I’m going to the NCAA Tournament. It’s going to be super wild.”
“She’s the only one there right now (from Region 1), so it’s going to be cool having us on the same team and coming from the same region next year,” Hicks said, noting the positive nature of the conversations she has had with the current Racers this season. “They say they love being on this team and something I really love is hearing kids talk so well about their program and how happy they are to be there.”
Hicks was 2-for-3 at the plate in her only game this season, proving that her ability with the bat has not waned. She also said that there was a very brief moment where she was considering finding a way to play for the Lady Lakers in the postseason, but that faded quickly.
The decision was reached to stay the course when it comes to her rehabilitation program.
“I’ve got one more month. I might as well wait it out,” she said of how her official release back to full contact comes in June.
