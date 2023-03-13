MURRAY — One thing that does not appear to be a problem for Murray High Head Baseball Coach Sam Rushing is a lack of leadership.

His team saw to that, nominating a whopping five players to be the Tigers’ team captains. That, he said, means a very important piece of the puzzle for this year has been placed as the Tigers look to improve on a season that ended 13-14 and, he said, short of expectations.

Tags

Recommended for you