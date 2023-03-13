MURRAY — One thing that does not appear to be a problem for Murray High Head Baseball Coach Sam Rushing is a lack of leadership.
His team saw to that, nominating a whopping five players to be the Tigers’ team captains. That, he said, means a very important piece of the puzzle for this year has been placed as the Tigers look to improve on a season that ended 13-14 and, he said, short of expectations.
“That’s the kind of respect these guys have,” Rushing said. “As a coach, that’s great to have. You don’t want to have one guy doing all of the heavy lifting. I’m going to talk to them about things and I know that these are five very mature and very responsible guys.
“And man! They work hard and their teammates see that and they’re all deserving.”
Those five players are also going to have key roles in where this team will end the season. Three of them — junior Carson Tucker and brothers Cody Garner (sophomore) and Carson Garner (senior) will be the front line of the Tigers’ pitching rotation with Tucker (also an infielder) returning with a particularly big stick and Cody (outfield) also supplying a necessary bat in the lineup.
“Carson Tucker always had a tremendous arm but he’s already established himself as one of the best offensive players in (Region 1),” Rushing said of the junior. “Pitching wise, though, he’s taken a lot of steps in the off season.
“We’re excited what (the Garners and Tucker) can do. They’re all right-handed, very hard-working kids but they’re very durable and they all have the mentality you want in a starting pitcher.
There is also stability , as well as relentless work ethic, in Team Captain No, 4, junior Jack Elmore.
“Jack Elmore will do a lot of the catching for us this year. He’ll play some outfield and some infield. He’s our utility player and he’s very fast, but he’s one of the hardest workers on the team,” Rushing said..
“He’ll play seven or eight positions before the season is over. It’s fun to coach guys like that.”
That leaves Team Captain No. 5, senior outfielder/pitcher Collier Crouch.
“Collier Crouch will give us a left-handed bat in the lineup but he’ll also pitch,” Rushing said.
The shortstop position appears to be in possession of junior Dillon Jennings, who Rushing said has big shoes to fill. That was the spot occupied last season by now-graduated Cayden Kelly.
“(Jennings) played behind Cayden Kelly last year and we got to see one of the best defensive seasons I’ve ever seen as a coach, when it comes to someone playing shortstop,” Rushing said of Kelly. “He only had two errors the whole season.
“Well, Jennings worked so hard during the summer, fall and into the spring and I’m excited to see him play.”
There is stability at first base.
“Abram McNutt started every game last year at first base but he also can (designated hitter) and he’ll do some catching this year,” Rushing said.
So, what will be the Tigers’ offensive philosophy this season? Well, Rushing said anyone who can recall the St. Louis Cardinals teams of the 1980s whose manager, Whitey Herzog, featured a brand of play that relied on speed and manufacturing runs, may get a trip down Memory Lane this season.
“Oh! That’s what we like,” Rushing said. “Some of our younger guys (eighth graders Daven Hood and Collin Winters) are both great athletes and are real fast, along with guys like Elmore and Jennings. Coach (Tyler Franklin) who does strength and conditioning for us at the high school, well, that’s a lot of what he does. All of our guys have him ... and all of our guys have gotten faster.
“Well, last year, we couldn’t be as aggressive and that was because we only had a few guys capable of (trying to steal bases and start the running game). Right now? I’d say, out of nine guys, I’m comfortable running six of them. We’re hoping to run a lot ... lots of hit-and-run, lots of bunts to move people over on the bases, lots of stealing, bunting for hits. Oh yeah! We like to play small ball.
“We like to manufacture runs that way, and take extra bases, going from first to third. We’re always going to be doing that.”
Rushing is hoping the Tigers are using this swashbuckling style of play for all of the months of the baseball season this year, not two of three. Last year, the Tigers started well in March and finished very strong in May. The problem was an April that he described as “atrocious,” where the Tigers lost several games, including a loss to eventual Region 1 All “A” champion St. Mary of Paducah that ended the Tigers’ two-year reign as region champions.
“April just seemed to be a combination of Pandora’s Box opening on us and Murphy’s Law. Whatever could go wrong just went wrong,” he said, acknowledging that his team’s rhythm took a big hit, thanks to Mother Nature. A two-week chunk of April, in fact, was lost due to unending rainfall that delayed the All “A” to the point that Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park in Murray became an extra venue after games at the main venue — Carlisle County — were washed away. Clinton also became an extra site.
“Rain was a big part of it and I know other teams dealt with it, but that affects some teams differently. As I recall, that happened right after we had come back from spring break (and a visit to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina) and our enthusiasm was up and we were feeling really good. It just kind of put a damper on things, so hopefully that doesn’t happen this year. We stay dry.”
