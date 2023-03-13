MURRAY — To say the least, it was an interesting Spring 2022 for Calloway County in baseball.
They had some bumps along the way. They also had not only some incredible highs, and they came in the most unlikely of fashions.
Calloway had a 29-run outburst against state power Owensboro Apollo and an 18-run explosion against a Henry County (Tenn.) team that had soundly beaten the Lakers earlier in the season. That does not even cover the epic extra-innings affair with arch-rival Murray High in the 4th District Tournament that it survived in order to get a comeback win against Mayfield in the Region 1 Tournament.
However, while those experiences were enjoyable, Lakers Head Coach Travis Turner said they are best left in the past, when it comes to this season, which starts today.
“I don’t really find that there’s carryover from one year to the next and this is going to be a completely different ballclub,” Turner said of the Lakers, who were 13-19 last season.
Still, it is obvious that Turner likes what he sees.
“The core of our club is back and that is a positive thing, but the most exciting part about it is that core is very invested in baseball,” he said. “The guys we will lean on have committed to this program and to each other.”
That core starts with a pair of signees with a very tradition-rich Rend Lake College program in southern Illinois. Seniors Cadwell Turner and Braden Pingel are back, with Turner seeking to regain the form he had as a sophomore on the mound after he experienced arm issues that limited his pitching as a junior. Pingel is already known for his speed, as well as his ability to patrol center field.
But Travis indicated there may be a major change coming when it comes to this duo.
“We’re thinking of having the biggest guy with the biggest appetite leading off,” he said of oldest son, Cadwell, who has been the No. 2 hitter behind lead-off man Pingel. Now, it appears Pingel will go to No. 2 behind Cadwell.
“We want to make sure we get (Cadwell) to the plate as often as possible and make sure he sees as many strikes as possible and Cadwell is a guy who will see a lot of pitches and will take good at-bats and we know area opponents will be careful with him,” the coach said. “We think it maximizes what he can do for us.
“Braden will probably come next, and we’ll plug in his speed and the havoc he can wreak. Then, almost certainly, we’ll be going with (sophomore) Lockhart brothers, Cole and Conner, in the three and four spots.”
Last year, Cadwell played multiple positions on the infield. Cole was the main first baseman, while Conner, along with being very valuable as a pitcher, also played infield.
The other member of the main core of this team is outfielder/designated hitter Kameron Starks, who became a huge stick at the bottom of the order and produced some huge hits that allowed the top of the order to get back to the plate, sometimes with two outs.
“He had such a great year for us,” Travis said of Starks, now a junior, who also possesses good speed once on base. “He also really swung (the bat) well the other night (in a scrimmage at St. Mary in Paducah). We’re not super deep but the 10,11,12 guys we’ll lean on most heavily, I feel really good about them.”
Travis also likes what he sees with sophomore Cuyler McDaniel, who appears to be the heir apparent to Karsen Starks at catcher. Karsen provided not only solid play last season behind the plate, he also became a dependable bat in the lineup. Turner said McDaniel seems to be following that pattern, with two hits last week at St. Mary.
The coach is also looking forward to seeing what speedy newcomer Price Aycock can do, especially once on the basepaths. He said Aycock has comparable speed to Pingel, which means he also will be in the outfield.
Cadwell, the Lockharts, Starks (who bats right but throws left) and freshman Zach Akin all should see time on the mound, along with junior Bryson Dennis. Turner also said Pingel will see time on the mound this season, as will Aycock.
“The biggest question will be our pitching depth,” Turner said. “Offensively, we should be good. Defensively, we have a chance to be very good, but it’s a fun group to coach.”
And while Turner does not believe in the idea of “carryover” from one season to another, he said that facing situations like the ones the Lakers faced last year can be useful.
“We had seven different guys get their varsity hit last year, so it was just a really young group. In some spots, I thought we gave away some stuff, and we never have an easy breather on our schedule, but we just made some mistakes early. You’re thinking, ‘Man! These are plays our guys should be making, but they’ll make them when they’re finally comfortable,’ and they did. They’re a fun, gritty group and it’s a group that’s a lot of fun to coach.”
