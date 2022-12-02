Kimdle

Murray High guard Kaydence Kindle (2) dribbles the ball against the Hickman County defense Monday night at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — 

The Murray High Lady Tigers suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night against Trigg County, 48-42, in a game that came down to the last couple of minutes at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.