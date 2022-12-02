MURRAY —
The Murray High Lady Tigers suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night against Trigg County, 48-42, in a game that came down to the last couple of minutes at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
The Murray High Lady Tigers suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night against Trigg County, 48-42, in a game that came down to the last couple of minutes at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
Murray High (1-1) trailed by four points at the end of the first half, then came out of the locker room and took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter. However, turnovers over the course of the game eventually got the better of the Lady Tigers.
“We want to play fast, but we just got a little too sped up for our own good, and I should have slowed us down a little bit,” said Lady Tigers Head Coach Tom Foust when asked about what his team could have done differently. Murray High had 22 turnovers, but 18 of those were in the first half.
Murray High kept this game close until the very end, despite still being without senior guard Riley Campbell. The Lady Tigers also did not have eighth-grade guard Kaydence Kindle for the second half, as she exited with what appeared to be a head injury that she suffered in the second quarter.
Murray High’s offense was almost enough to keep up with the Lady Wildcats (1-1).
Senior forward Alyssa Daughrity ended the game with her first double-double of the season — 16 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman forward Kendyll English contributed seven points and three rebounds and senior guard Brooklyne Darnell scored six points.
Junior guard Mylee Smith made a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 40-40 but a couple of costly turnovers as well as a technical foul kept the Lady Tigers from maintaining their momentum.
“I’m super proud of these kids. There’s a ton of room for growth, and for us to have this success early, even in a loss, says a lot about where they’re gonna end up,” Foust said. Despite the loss, the Lady Tigers played well and fought to the very end against a very respectable Lady Wildcats offense.
