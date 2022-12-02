MORTONS GAP — In a rematch of last year’s Kentucky 2A Sectional Boys Basketball Championship Game, Calloway County once again was better than Hopkins County Central on Thursday night.
Playing on the same court in Morton’s Gap where they won the crowd last season, the Lakers claimed a good road win by a 69-55 score to move to 2-0 on the young season.
Calloway led at the end of every quarter. The Lakers were up 18-11 after one stanza and still held a seven-point lead at halftime, 36-29. They were able to gain some breathing room in the third quarter, extending the lead to 52-42 before outscoring the dangerous Storm by four points in the final quarter for the final margin.
Solid shooting late sealed the game for the Lakers as they were 5-of-6 from the field and hit their only 3-point attempt. Calloway then sealed the win by hitting six of its eight free-throw tries down the stretch.
Guard Eli Finley continues to have a hot hand in the early part of the season as he followed up Tuesday’s 29-pointperformance in a knockout win over Livingston Central in Murray with 38 Thursday night. Guard Aidan Clinton backed that with 14 points, while guard Connor Lockhart had 14 points.
Finley also had seven rebounds and forward Cole Lockhart added seven as well.
Trevor Weldon and Drew Skeen both had 18 points to lead the Storm attack, while Trevahn Jones had 12.
Calloway was 24-of-46 from the field and 11-of-28 from 3-point range, while Hop Central (0-1) was 20-of-53 from the field and only 9-of-28 from long range. Calloway also outscored the Storm by a 10-7 margin at the charity stripe.
