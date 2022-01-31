MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers hosted two games in Jeffrey Gymnasium this past weekend. After dropping a 71-64 decision to Christian County in overtime on Friday night, Elliott Frederick stepped up in a big way to help the Lakers (13-9) snap a two-game losing streak by defeating an outstanding Ohio County squad, 82-65 on Senior Day.
Frederick got the first start of his career Saturday afternoon against a 14-4 Eagles team that had won its last 10 games. The Lakers were trailing 8-2 when Frederick let a deep three-pointer fly. Frederick’s shot found its mark for the senior’s first points of the season and set the tone for what turned into Calloway’s best shooting performance of the year.
Head Coach Brad Cleaver started five of his seniors, including Will Duncan and Drew Hudgin, who have been key players off of the bench for the Lakers this season. Matthew Ray and Kanyon Franklin are regular starters, but it was little-used Frederick who ignited the home crowd and his team. Shortly after Frederick’s big shot, Cleaver inserted the usual starters into the game and Zach Hudgin immediately knocked down a 3-pointer, then Franklin buried his own deep three on the ensuing possession to foreshadow what would turn into a special shooting night for Cleaver’s squad.
However, it seemed like the Lakers’ offensive explosion would be wasted for much of the first half. The Eagles repeatedly torched the Calloway defense as Josh Manning orchestrated Head Coach Phil Decker’s offense to near perfection as the Eagles finished the half shooting 57% from the field and 62% from behind the arc.
Cleaver and his staff made the necessary defensive adjustments at halftime, switching from zone to mostly man-to-man while fighting over ball screens. In the second half, the Eagles were limited to 33 percent shooting and 23% behind the 3-point line. Manning and Parker Culbertson combined for 26 first-half points but only managed seven total points in the second half.
Moving Jonah Butler onto Manning was an important change as Butler’s length slowed Manning and the challenge of defending the other team’s hot hand seemed to spark Butler’s play on the offensive end. The freshman scored 22 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, scored at all three levels.
Ray scored 21 points and seemed to grab every rebound. Eli Finley and Zach Hudgin joined Butler and Ray in double figures with 15 points and 13 points, respectively. Finley and Franklin moved the ball well to find open teammates and did a solid job of entering the ball into Ray on the block.
Calloway was 13-of-25 from behind the arc and 53% from the field overall. Cleaver was happy for his seniors and particularly pleased with how well his team shared the basketball.
“Senior Night is a special night and I am so happy for these young men,” Cleaver said. “We moved the ball really well tonight. Senior Elliot Fredrick hit a big three in the first for us that set the tone from behind the arc!”
The big Senior Day performance on Saturday snapped a two-game skid after the Lakers fell to a talented Christian squad that is much better than its 6-15 record. The Friday night game was a tight affair until the Colonels took a 50-41 lead as the third quarter drew to a close.
Finley scored nine of his 16 points in less than two minutes to pull the Lakers within two at 50-48 one minute into the fourth quarter. Butler followed a Christian free throw with five straight points of his and drained a 25-foot jumper from the left wing for three of his team-high 17 points to complete a 12-2 run. The Lakers grabbed a 53-51 lead with just over five minutes left in regulation.
The big Calloway run set up a dramatic finish. Butler buried a triple from the right wing with 1:45 left to tie the game at 56-56. The Lakers trailed 58-56 after a Colonels basket and a missed free throw with 40 seconds remaining.
Cleaver put the ball in Butler’s hands with the game on the line and Butler went by his man as he attacked the paint aggressively and lofted a runner over two defenders. His shot fell through the net to tie the game and force overtime.
Turnovers at inopportune times proved costly for the Lakers in the extra period, though, as the Colonels pulled away to the win. Christian finished the game 18-of-23 from the free-throw line, including 10-of-12 in overtime.
Cleaver was appreciative of the atmosphere after the game and believes the experience will pay dividends for his squad as they prepare for postseason play.
“The Laker crowd was electric,” Cleaver said. “Christian County is a tough team that I think will be another great tournament prep for us. The OT experience is good, but we have to figure out a way to win those.”
Lowe’s 37 can’t
overcome Christian
By
ROB
CROSS
Sports Writer
MURRAY — Sayler Lowe pumped in 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Friday night when the Calloway County girls basketball team played host to Christian County in Jeffrey Gymnasium.
The monster effort from Lowe was not enough to overcome the Lady Colonels’ 16 offensive rebounds and 38 free-throw attempts as Calloway fell, 59-55.
The game started off promising for Head Coach Maddie Waldrop’s young Calloway squad despite missing firebrand guard Jaycee Crouch for the second straight night. Lowe scored the first two points of the contest on a feed from Madison Futrell to start a 6-0 scoring run.
The Lady Lakers were playing with energy and their zone defense forced Christian into missed shots and turnovers in the early going. Calloway senior Sunny Clark scored all five of her points in a 30-second span and Lowe followed that up by scoring off of a baseline out-of-bounds play to put the Lady Lakers up 13-4 with 2:45 left in the opening quarter.
Christian closed the frame with a 10-2 run of its own to pull within one point. The second quarter was evenly played. Calloway took a 28-26 lead into the locker room as Lowe scored 16 first-half points and the team only committed eight turnovers.
Waldrop’s young charges have struggled to find consistency and that problem reared its head once again in the second half. Calloway only managed four points in the third quarter, while committing 10 turnovers and going 1-of-11 from the field. Christian outscored the Lady Lakers 17-4 to end the third quarter with a 43-32 lead.
The struggle continued into the fourth period for Calloway as it committed six turnovers in their first eight possessions. Waldrop inserted little-used eighth-grader Olivia Perkins into the game and the move paid dividends for the Lady Lakers press defense. With her team trailing 50-36 with five minutes to go, Lowe went on a personal 12-4 run over the next three minutes to give her team a chance to pull out an improbable victory.
Waldrop was proud of the toughness displayed by her young players.
“Sayler has put in countless hours the last two summers and it is so rewarding to see her dominate,” Waldrop said. “The kid has one of the best work ethics I’ve ever seen. We also put Olivia Perkins in, and she was huge in the fourth quarter on the wing of our press. What is so neat about putting Olivia in is she has been excelling in JV and she is everyone’s biggest fan.
“She is the best communicator on our team and what amazes me is, when I stick her in, she knows the offenses from every spot on the floor and she doesn’t always get the reps a lot of the starters get. If a coach has 10 to 15 players with Olivia’s heart, that coach has a lot to build with.”
Christian made just enough free throws to keep Calloway from completing their comeback bid. Anaysia Bagwell connected on 10 of 18 shots from the charity stripe and finished with a team-high 18 points for Head Coach Kiki Radford’s Lady Colonels.
Waldrop knows that her team must continue to learn and grow but is optimistic about the future.
“The future is bright when you have two eighth graders stepping up and playing big minutes,” Waldrop said. “Despite the loss, I was proud of the grit our team had to turn the fourth quarter into a close ball game.
Lack of offense
hampers Lady Tigers
in pair of losses
By
JOHN
WRIGHT
Sports Editor
MURRAY — The battle to uncork a consistent offense continued for Murray High in girls basketball over the weekend.
Saturday afternoon, Murray High had a third-quarter lead against visiting Livingston Central at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court but its inconsistency once again was an issue as the Lady Cardinals (7-12) went on a fourth-quarter spurt that gave them enough breathing room in a 28-22 win. Friday night, a tough Webster County team from Region 2 was just too much for the Lady Tigers as the Lady Trojans (12-7) took a 60-22 road win.
The Lady Tigers (3-13) were without the services of senior forward Jade Oakley, as well as emerging seventh-grade guard Kaydence Kindle, due to injuries. That meant, as has been the case now for the past several games, defenses could focus a lot of their attention on forward Alyssa Daughrity, who has had a difficult time this season creating scoring chance after becoming a big weapon last season as a sophomore.
“We know every game that it’s going to happen (with double, even triple teams) and we work on it a ton in practice to create options to either free her up or we’ve got to do better job of attacking from the perimeter to make defenders say, ‘Hey! Am I going to guard the drive or stay with the double,” said Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust.
Daughrity battled her way to score six points each against Livingston and Webster. Oakley’s absence was particularly felt as she seemed to be gaining her shooting touch after scoring 18 points earlier in the week in a loss to Mayfield.
Murray High had a 10-9 lead at halftime Saturday and was up 12-10 in the third quarter against the Lady Cardinals but could not extend that lead. Livingston did enough to take a 14-12 lead into the fourth quarter, then had the biggest scoring run of the day — 7-2 — to lead by seven points about midway through the final stanza. Daughrity was joined by guard Reese Downey and forward Madelyn Howell as they all led Murray High with six points.
Friday’s game was determined quickly as Webster scored the first 13 points and cruised from there. However, there were positive moments for the Lady Tigers as they did score 18 points in the second half against a very stingy Webster team that has victories this season against the likes of Region 1 contender Graves County.
“We knew we had our work cut out for us but we wanted to compete and wanted to get better and I individually challenged the kids to really work on that and we had some good things to take away,” Foust said of his team, who was led by guard Mylee Smith with seven points, while Howell again joined Daughrity with six.
