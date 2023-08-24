MORGANFIELD — Coach Emily Chipman knows that her Murray High cross country teams literally face an uphill climb as they seek to claim their respective 2023 Region 1 Class 1A championships. The cupboard is not bare for the Tigers or Lady Tigers, though, as Chipman searches for the right ingredients to help advance her teams to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Championships this fall. Guervenson Binfield-Smith will defend his 2022 regional title for the Tigers and Leah Jenkins is back after finishing third in the region a year ago.
While the bulk of both squads from a year ago return for the 2023 season, Chipman’s boys return everyone who competed at the 2022 Region 1 Class 1A Championship. Obviously having the defending champion is a huge boost to the fortunes of Murray High but Guervenson Binfield-Smith will be joined by a roster that includes experience and talent.
Seniors Ben Cauley, Luke Tompkins and Arnaldo Madrid have big race experience and could see dramatic improvement from a year ago. Tompkins is the seventh-best returner in the region after finishing 12th at the regional championship in 2022. Cauley has battled injuries throughout his career but has the potential to provide quality scoring depth. Like Cauley, Madrid and fellow senior Pablo Perez could provide scoring depth for Chipman’s squad.
The sophomore duo of Chris Bloomdahl and Noble Kieffer helped secure a fourth-place Region 1 team finish for Murray High last season and their improvement could be critical for the Tigers’ hopes in 2023. Cullen Larkin and Thomas Bucy are two more sophomores who might be called upon as the season progresses.
“I hate to call out specific runners this early in the season,” Chipman responded when asked about her top performers in practice. “Guervenson, Luke, Ben, Pablo, and Noble are the early-season standouts right now.”
Chipman will certainly move at least one middle-schooler up to compete on the varsity level. All eighth-grader Steeven Binfield-Smith did as a seventh-grader was race to a fifth-place finish at the varsity regional championship in 2022. He is a precocious runner with the potential to challenge for the top spot moving forward.
The Tigers could have a legitimate chance to compete for the regional championship. All three teams that finished ahead of them lost several key contributors to graduation.
A regional title would be a huge step forward for a program that struggled to field a complete team just a few years ago. Since 2020 however, Chipman’s Murray High team has transformed into a perennial qualifier for the state championship and secured the Region 1 runner-up trophy in 2022. The program has also produced a KHSAA Cross Country Student-Athlete of the Year in 2022 graduate Luke Cross and boasts the defending regional champion in Guervenson Binfield-Smith.
Chipman is understandably excited about the progress of her program.
“We have a big group of boys,” Chipman said. “I predict it is gonna be another fight for the top spots at regional. It’s gonna be very competitive. Deciding on the top 10 for the postseason will be very difficult again this year.”
The Lady Tigers have been a fixture near the top of the regional standings for several years. Murray High’s 2023 edition will rely on the veteran presence of Jenkins and sophomore Jade Green to keep them among the top teams in the region. Green finished just seconds behind Jenkins at the regional championship last season while crossing the finish line in fifth place.
Sophia Spier will join that duo as a runner who will be relied on for production for a squad that lost consistent scorers Megan Robinson and Marlee Riddle to graduation. Spier finished 10th in the region in 2022.
Freshman Holly Green and sophomore Bria Stiff are expected to provide quality depth for the Lady Tigers. Chipman will have to turn to middle school standouts Abby Harris and Catalina Bloomdahl as the season wears on to provide added depth.
“We have a good foundation with our veterans Jade Green and Leah Jenkins (team co-captains),” Chipman said when asked about her team. “We also have many girls who will continue to grow as runners and I expect them to improve all season. Leah, Jade, and Sophia will stand out this season,” Chipman continued. “Holly has a ton of potential, Abby (seventh-grader) and Catalina (eighth-grader) will be really good on the high school team as the season progresses.”
Jade Green and Jenkins led the Lady Tigers to a second-place showing in the regional team standings a year ago. Defending champion St. Mary High School returns the core of their squad including defending region champion Gabby Ault. Fort Campbell has the bulk of their third-place roster from a year ago back as well. Region runner-up Meg Lubas leads Fort Campbell and joins Ault among the top four returnees in the entire state.
The veteran coach is excited about the potential for both of her teams but knows that cross country is a grueling sport and wants to keep her team fresh and engaged.
“My main goal this year is for them to work hard, set goals, and have fun,” Chipman said. “I want them to enjoy running and to keep running after they graduate, for all the long-term health benefits. If it’s not fun, they won’t want to work hard.”
The KHSAA Region 1 Championships will be held at Yellow Creek Trail in Owensboro, while the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships will be held at Kentucky Horse Park outside of Lexington on Oct. 28. Murray High will travel to the Calloway County Invitational at Calloway County High School on Sept. 2.
