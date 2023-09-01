MURRAY — Head Coach Jonathan Grooms knows that his cross country teams at Calloway County have some big shoes to fill as they enter their 2023 season.
The Lady Lakers do return the defending Region 1 Class 2A champion in All-State performer Reese Settle but the boys lost a trio of athletes from last season’s squad that are now competing in the college ranks.
Grooms has created one the western Kentucky’s premier cross country programs at Calloway over the years. All his Lady Lakers have done over the past three seasons is win back-to-back-to-back Region 1 Class 2A titles while the Calloway County boys have claimed a top three spot in one of the state’s most challenging regions every year.
Recent history has seen school records fall while numerous individual and team championships have been won at Calloway. Daniel Puckett was a perennial All-State performer and now competes for Freed-Hardeman University, Dominic Cashion runs at Kentucky Wesleyan, and Landon McCartney signed to run for Austin Peay. 2020 Region 1 champion Ainsley Smith competes for Murray State University while Jordan Higgins ran four years of cross country for the Racers as well. Cameron Cooper was named an All-State harrier in 2016.
Both squads are working incredibly hard to uphold the established tradition of excellence and secure a berth in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Championships this fall. Settle should be able to lead a young but experienced girl’s team to yet another regional title but Grooms’ boy’s program has a lot of unanswered questions as they enter this season.
While the Lady Lakers return the bulk of their roster that dominated the competition en route to the regional crown last year the Lakers lost Puckett, Cashion, and McCartney to the college ranks. Grooms’ guys do return several varsity runners from a year ago including another Puckett.
Nathan Puckett is back for his junior season and led the Lakers around the course at their first meet. Seniors Aiden Grooms and Nick Caldwell will provide veteran leadership. Caldwell returns after placing 29th at the regional championship a year ago while sophomore Cole Thomas is the top returning finisher from last season’s Region 1 Championship with a 22nd place showing.
Ashton Robinson is capable of making an impact as a junior transfer from Christian Fellowship. Micah Patton and Tommy Gomez finished right behind Caldwell and Robinson the Lakers’ first outing of the year and could develop into dependable scorers.
Grooms is looking forward to watching how the season plays out for his squad.
“This is going to be one of the most interesting boy’s teams I have had at Calloway,” Grooms said. “There is no clear number one runner, but there is a huge pack of boys at the same level. By the time the season ends there could be 10 runners in the range of 18-19 minutes. This group working together, competing every day against each other is just going to make them better. I look for the boys to be a pack heavy team that will grow tremendously as the season progresses.”
Settle is the undisputed leader of the three-time defending champion Lady Lakers. All she has done in her career so far is win two individual Region 1 crowns and a pair of All-State awards but she will have plenty of help garnering a fourth straight title for Calloway County.
Grooms spoke in glowing terms about the work ethic of his team and their prospects for the future.
“Reese Settle has upped her training to the next level and it showed in our first race of the season when she ran a new school record time of 19:39 at the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold in Elizabethtown,” Grooms proclaimed. “Her strength and determination are beyond valuable especially in the last mile of a 5K. Sophomores Sadie Lilly and Vayla Carlisle have worked extremely hard this summer and put in a lot of quality miles. They ran big PRs to start the season as well. Eighth-grader Mirielle Gupton is going to step into a top-five spot for us this season as she grows as a competitive runner with years of travel soccer experience. Freshman Bella Norsworthy is fighting back from an injury during track season, and I think we are at a turning point on it. She kept a good attitude sitting on the sideline all summer at practice which just shows who she is as a competitor.”
Grooms’ squad returns five of the top 10 finishers from the regional championship a year ago. Norsworthy claimed third place in the region as an eighth-grader in 2022 while Lilly finished right behind her in fourth. Carlisle scored a ninth-place finish at the championship and Gupton crossed the line just a spot behind her.
Grooms believes that their experience competing at the regional and state championship level will pay dividends for his team.
“The Girls have won the KHSAA Regional the last three years and should be competitive to defend their title. We lost two of our top seven returners but the five returners have experience and know how to compete/race not just run.”
The KHSAA Region 1 Championships will be held at Yellow Creek Trail in Owensboro while the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships will be held at Kentucky Horse Park on October 27th. Calloway County will host the Calloway County Invitational at Calloway County High School on Saturday, starting at about 8 a.m.
