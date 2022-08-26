PADUCAH – Kady Arant has won several games as Calloway County’s head softball coach. Now, she has tasted victory with the school’s volleyball program.
Serving as the head coach for the first time, Arant and her Lady Lakers went to Paducah Thursday and broke a season-long winning streak by sweeping a Paducah Tilghman team in straight sets that had some very good moments last year against some of the best teams in Region 1.
Calloway took Thursday’s match by scores of 25-15, 25-19, 26-24 to move to 1-3 on the season.
It was sophomore Cambrey Driscoll, who had been more known so far this season as a defender, making the biggest impact on the offensive end for the Lady Lakers as she registered 14 kills, with junior Lydia Bell backing that with 10. Driscoll also led the Lady Lakers with six defensive digs.
Senior Carson McReynolds delivered four kills for her team, as did sophomore Kayden Patrick and senior Cana McDonald.
However, it was at the service line that the Lady Lakers inflicted the most damage to Tilghman (2-8), with senior Gracie Friedrich, known more for her net play, ending the night with 10 service aces, while senior Lillie Thorn had nine, Bell eight and Gracie Turner six.
MURRAY — Murray High has now won three volleyball matches in a row for new Head Coach Al Bassett.
Thursday night, the Lady Tigers handled St. Mary out of Paducah in four sets by scores of 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16 at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
