Winners

Calloway County players celebrate winning a set earlier this season against Carlisle County at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray. Thursday evening, the Lady Lakers not only were winning sets, they won themselves their first match of the 2022 season with a straight-sets defeat of Paducah Tilghman in Paducah.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

PADUCAH  – Kady Arant has won several games as Calloway County’s head softball coach. Now, she has tasted victory with the school’s volleyball program.

Serving as the head coach for the first time, Arant and her Lady Lakers went to Paducah Thursday and broke a season-long winning streak  by sweeping a Paducah Tilghman team in straight sets that had some very good moments last year against some of the best teams in Region 1.