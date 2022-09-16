MAYFIELD — Murray High’s girls soccer team prepared for Saturday’s Kentucky All “A” Sectional 1 title match with an easy 14-0 win Thursday night at Mayfield.
The Region 1 champion Lady Tigers will face Region 2 champion Caldwell County at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Mallary France Soccer Complex. Last year, Murray High had to travel to Hopkinsville and emerged with a tight win over University Heights Academy. The winner of Saturday night’s contest advances to the All “A” state tournament in Frankfort.
As for Thursday, Murray High (11-4, 4-2 in 2nd District play) had no trouble with the Lady Cardinals (0-9, 0-6 in district play), winning the match by way of knockout in only one full half.
It was a match where the usual suspects contributed in droves, while others not so known for getting in the scoring or assists columns had their day for Murray High. Kallen Fuller had two goals and three assists, while Kyra Jones had two goals Ava Flota had two scores and an assist and Isabelle Bourne had a goal and an assist.
Defender Riley Campbell had a goal and an assist, while goal-keeper Ella Parker had a goal. Malaika Gachoka, Madeline Howell, Peyton Wray and Addison Foley all had single goals, while Bria Stiff and Hannah Elmore had an assist each.
MAYFIELD — After a lackluster showing in a loss to rival Calloway County Tuesday night, Murray High’s boys soccer team immediately returned to the winning track Thursday night.
With dreams of a No. 1 seeding in the 2nd District Tournament essentially dashed with the loss to Calloway, the Tigers made sure to not let a dangerous Cardinals team get off the ground on their home field, winning by a score.
That moves the Tigers to 9-3 overall and 3-3 in the district, while the Cardinals, never easy to face on their homefield, dropped to 5-7 overall and 1-5 in the district.
“We needed that. That was a little redemption for us,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, whose team led 3-0 at the half. “We did what we needed to do tonight.”
Nate Wyatt had a big night for the Tigers as he had a hat trick with three goals. Kellen Crouch also was involved with three of the Murray High scores with two goals and an assist to his credit.
Max Rosa also had a big night as he scored once but also had a hat trick of sorts with assists as he had three in the match. Jack Richey and Cameron Murphy also scored goals, while Collier Crouch, Carter Kimbro and Cooper Cunningham also had an assist apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.