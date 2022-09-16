Wray

Murray High's Peyton Wray (black) gets the ball past Calloway County's Harlee Davis during Tuesday night's second installment of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MAYFIELD — Murray High’s girls soccer team prepared for Saturday’s Kentucky All “A” Sectional 1 title match with an easy 14-0 win Thursday night at Mayfield.

The Region 1 champion Lady Tigers will face Region 2 champion Caldwell County at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Mallary France Soccer Complex. Last year, Murray High had to travel to Hopkinsville and emerged with a tight win over University Heights Academy. The winner of Saturday night’s contest advances to the All “A” state tournament in Frankfort.