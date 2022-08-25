CADIZ – Murray High has climbed above the .500 mark in Head Volleyball Coach Al Bassett’s first season with the Lady Tigers.
Murray returned to the court Tuesday night after a week-long hiatus and promptly went into Wildcat Gym in Cadiz and swept host Trigg County in straight sets. The Lady Tigers won those sets by scores of 25-16, 25-6, 25-19 and now stand at 2-1 on the young season, heading into a home match with St. Mary out of Paducah tonight at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechele Turner Court.
Murray High got a solid overall game out of junior Ashley Vonnahme, who had five of the Lady Tigers’ 17 kills at the net, while also contributing three service aces and two defensive digs against the Lady Cats (0-10).
Senior Rachel Kjellberg Tuesday as she led the team with six aces via her serve. Kjellberg also was credited two kills on the night, as well as a defensive dig.
Alyssa Daughrity also was big for the Lady Tigers as she contributed four kills, along with two blocks, one service ace and a defensive dig.
Sophomore Macy Chiles also had a big game as she assisted on 11 Lady Tigers points, while also recording a defensive dig. n
