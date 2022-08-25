Murray High Chiles

Murray High's Macy Chiles (21) attempts a spike against Christian Fellowship's Lillian Burnett and her Eagles teammates earlier this season at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, as Murray High Head Coach Al Bassett, left, watches from the sideline.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

CADIZ  – Murray High has climbed above the .500 mark in Head Volleyball Coach Al Bassett’s first season with the Lady Tigers.

Murray returned to the court Tuesday night after a week-long hiatus and promptly went into Wildcat Gym in Cadiz and swept host Trigg County in straight sets. The Lady Tigers won those sets by scores of  25-16, 25-6, 25-19 and now stand at 2-1 on the young season, heading into a home match with St. Mary out of Paducah tonight at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechele Turner Court.