MURRAY — Murray High decided to have a little fun in its final home golf match of the season Tuesday at the Murray Country Club.
Instead of the usual way of scoring a nine-hole match, the day became a nine-hole version of the Ryder Cup as the boys teams from Murray High, Ballard Memorial and Marshall County engaged in a match play with players receiving points instead having a total number of strokes at the end of the round.
When everything had concluded, the Marshals had 4 1/2, while the Tigers ended with 2 1/2 points.
Tucker Blane and Scott Winchester both ended with a point, while the half-point was earned by Reed Jarvis.
This was the final time this fall for Murray High’s boys to compete at Murray Country Club as they will now begin preparations for the postseason. The Region 1 Tournament is set for net Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah.
The Lady Tigers, fresh off an impressive showing at the Kentucky All “A” State Tournament in Richmond over the weekend, used Tuesday’s activities at Murray Country Club as a practice session
The Lady Tigers will get their shot at a region tournament Monday when they travel to the ultra-difficult Country Club of Paducah.
MURRAY — After a rough first set, host Calloway County gave 4th District rival Marshall County everything it could handle Tuesday night before falling in straight sets, 25-12, 25-21, 28-26, at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Calloway, who won the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 title over the weekend, seemed to right itself much quicker than it had in Monday night’s loss to freshly-crowned Kentucky All “A” Region 1 champion. There, the Lakers were pretty much dominated in the opening two sets before falling to the Lady Warriors by three points in Set 3.
Tuesday night, Calloway (5-8, 1-3 in 4th District play) was able to stay with the Lady Marshals (10-1, 4-0 in district play), thanks to solid scoring at the net. Lillie Thorn led the way with 12 kills, while Lydia Bell had nine and Gracie Friedrich had eight.
Calloway now heads to the Class 2A state tournament Friday in Owensboro, where it will face defending 2A state champion Lexington Catholic.
