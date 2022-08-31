Volleyball
CFS
flies
past
Lady
Lakers
BRIENSBURG— Fourth District power Christian Fellowship still showed it has pop Tuesday night against district foe Calloway County.
The Lady Eagles took a straight-sets victory over the Lady Lakers by scores of 25-16, 25-9, 25-11.
CFS moved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in 4th District play, while the Lady Lakers, who had won their previous two matches in a row, dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in district play.
Calloway did get a big effort at the net from Lydia Bell, who finished the night with a team-high 13 kills. Cambrey Driscoll led the defense with six digs, while Gracie Friedrich had six blocks.
This now leads to the initial Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic matchup between Calloway and rival Murray High on Thursday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Lady
Tigers
tame
Fulton
to
go
4-1
FULTON— Murray High won its fourth volleyball match in a row Monday night, sweeping host Fulton City in straight sets.
The Lady Tigers prevailed by scores of 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 as they improved to 4-1 on the season. The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 2-3.
Alyssa Daughrity had 11 kills at the net for the Lady Tigers, while Macy Chiles had eight assists and five service aces. Allison Vonnahme also had five assists, while Haleigh Cline produced five defensive digs.
Soccer
Lakers
salvage
tie
at
Caldwell
PRINCETON — Despite owning an outlandish advantage in shots, Calloway County could only emerge with a 2-2 tie Monday night at Caldwell County in boys soccer.
The Lakers (4-2-1) outshot the Tigers by a 41-5 margin in the 80 minutes the teams played, a match delayed by lightning at the start. However, the feisty Caldwell team (1-3-2), perhaps bolstered by a stronger-than-expected performance in its last outing against traditional power Henderson County, would not relent and had a 2-1 lead at halftime after scoring twice in the final 10 minutes of the opening half.
Yaman Abo Al Haija’s unassisted goal started the scoring only 1:49 into the match. Jude Bazzell’s goal off an Ivan Damian feed tied the match with about 15 minutes left in the second half. Because this was a non-district match, there was no overtime period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.