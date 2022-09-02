Soccer
MURRAY — After having its season ended by Graves County in last year’s 2nd District Tournament, Murray High did not hide its feelings in Thursday’s first meeting of 2022 with the Lady Eagles.
The Lady Tigers scored early and often in a 9-0 rout of Graves at the Mallary France Soccer Complex. Murray High moved to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in 2nd District play, while Graves dropped to 2-5-1 overall and 2-2 in district play.
Graves was its own worst enemy with an own goal in opening minute. Murray High then started finding the back of the net with own players’ feet as Kyra Jones scored off a Kallen Fuller feed two minutes later. Fuller then added a goal before Jayln Fuqua’s penalty kick and Bria Stiff’s unassisted goal gave Murray High a 5-0 halftime lead.
Kendall English would score twice in the second half (once off a Jones assist) and Isabelle Bourne ended the assault in the final minute off a Hannah Elmore pass.
Murray High owned a 36-3 edge in shots, with 25 of those on goal.
MURRAY — Murray High continued a strong start to the 2022 high school boys soccer season by hammering visiting Graves County by a 6-1 score Thursday.
The Tigers (7-1 overall and 2-1 in 2nd District play) took immediate control of this match, scoring three times in the first half as its defense limited the Eagles (4-4, 0-4 in district play) to very few shot opportunities, a trend that would continue in the second half.
Murray High’s Jimmy Kjellberg started the scoring with a goal off a feed from Nate Wyatt and that was followed by Wyatt finding the back of the net, courtesy of a Dylan McCallon feed. The first half would end on a Cameron Murphy score that was produced by Wyatt’s second assist.
Collier Crouch began the second-half scoring with a goal made possible by the first of three assists from teammate Max Rosa.
Murphy then scored off Rosa’s second assist since the halftime break and the scoring ended after McCallon drove the ball into the net, again off a Rosa assist.
Murray High outshot the Eagles by a 25-4 margin in the match.
